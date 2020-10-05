You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Boerse proposes expanding DAX to 40 companies

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:07 PM

rk_DAX_051020.jpg
The number of companies included in Germany's blue-chip DAX index should rise to 40 from 30 and there should be tougher conditions for membership, Deutsche Boerse said in a set of proposals for the stock exchange on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] The number of companies included in Germany's blue-chip DAX index should rise to 40 from 30 and there should be tougher conditions for membership, Deutsche Boerse said in a set of proposals for the stock exchange on Monday.

At the same time, the number of companies included in the mid-cap index MDAX should decrease to 50 from 60, Deutsche Boerse said.

Companies that fail to submit their quarterly figures should be excluded from the DAX, while proven profitable should be a requirement for joining Germany's leading index, according to the proposals.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Goldman says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown

Shares of Japanese startup surge 300% on demand for cloud-based accounting

Fujitsu still investigating causes of Tokyo stock bourse outage: CEO

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Most Integrated Shield insurers improve underwriting results in 2019

Coming soon: a central platform for SME loans?

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 02:23 PM
Government & Economy

Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

[SYDNEY] As Britain's negotiations with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal go down to the wire, Prime...

Oct 5, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Temporary bridging loan programme for firms extended until Sept 2021

THE Singapore government is extending the Temporary Bridging Loan Programme for a further six months, to provide...

Oct 5, 2020 02:15 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Capability-building grants boosted; those with disabilities to get 50% wage support

SINGAPORE will extend or enhance its capability-building grants to support businesses seeking to internationalise,...

Oct 5, 2020 02:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown

[LONDON] Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Britain and the European Union were likely to do a post-Brexit trade deal...

Oct 5, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump ahead of budget, Trump's improving health signs add to cheer

[BENGALURU] Australian shares posted their biggest daily rise in two-and-a-half months on Monday as investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.