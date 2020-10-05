Deutsche Boerse proposes expanding DAX to 40 companies

The number of companies included in Germany's blue-chip DAX index should rise to 40 from 30 and there should be tougher conditions for membership, Deutsche Boerse said in a set of proposals for the stock exchange on Monday.

[BERLIN] The number of companies included in Germany's blue-chip DAX index should rise to 40 from 30 and there should be tougher conditions for membership, Deutsche Boerse said in a set of proposals for the stock exchange on Monday.

At the same time, the number of companies included in the mid-cap index MDAX should decrease to 50 from 60, Deutsche Boerse said.

Companies that fail to submit their quarterly figures should be excluded from the DAX, while proven profitable should be a requirement for joining Germany's leading index, according to the proposals.

