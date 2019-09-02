You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche CEO to invest 15% of monthly net pay in bank's shares

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 9:01 PM

doc76xjhsiqd6v1f982h3d3_doc76cw1d6tzdt14k8rnao6.jpg
Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing will spend 15 per cent of his monthly net salary buying the German lender's shares starting in September, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
AFP

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing will spend 15 per cent of his monthly net salary buying the German lender's shares starting in September, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The filing makes official a pledge Sewing made in July, when he announced a major restructuring of the bank. Mr Sewing said at the time he would invest a "substantial amount" of his fixed salary in the bank. The CEO, who is shaking up Deutsche Bank to try to revive its profitability, said in July he wanted to put his money where his mouth was.

Mr Sewing will buy roughly 21,250 euros ($S32,407) in shares around the 22nd of each month through to the end of 2022, the filing said. That would result in a total investment of around 850,000 euros, based on monthly purchases up to the end of 2022.

Deutsche Bank shares hit a record low of 5.78 euros per share on Aug 16. At 1203 GMT on Monday, Deutsche's shares were at 6.64 euros each, up 1.1%. They are down 4.7% so far this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner bought nearly 1 million euros of the bank's shares.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

DBS to roll out ETFs for retail investors by end of third quarter

Emirates NBD raises foreign ownership limit

Boxing champ Pacquiao launches his own crypto tokens

Ngee Ann Poly grads to get head start in becoming certified financial planners

New ECB policymaker Holzmann says sceptical of more easing

Argentina imposes exchange controls to calm markets

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly