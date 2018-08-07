You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Post Q2 profit drops on post, parcel woes

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 2:56 PM

[BERLIN] Deutsche Post DHL Group reported slightly lower than expected operating profit for the second quarter, with earnings at its troubled post and parcel division weighing.

Spiralling costs at the division, which has seen parcel deliveries boom thanks to eCommerce, led to the group issuing a profit warning for 2018 in June and starting a restructuring programme.

The group confirmed on Tuesday that it had set aside 500 million euros for restructuring this year, mostly for an early retirement programme for civil servants.

"We are not short of ideas," Chief Financial Officer Melanie Kreis told journalists, explaining how the group was looking to reduce overlaps, streamline the division, cut marketing spend and closing non-core activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Above average price increases for parcel deliveries, especially for bulky items, for 2019 will also help, she said. Some price increases will start from September.

Earnings before interest and tax fell 11 per cent to 747 million euros (S$1.18 billion) in the three months through June, compared with a forecast for 762 million in a Reuters poll.

Profit at the post, eCommerce, parcel division more than halved to 108 million euros from 260 million one year ago, mainly due to higher transport and staff costs.

Still, Deutsche Post confirmed its reduced targets for the year for 2018 group profit of about 3.2 billion euros and said it was on course for more than 5 billion in 2020.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening