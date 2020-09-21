You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds: BuzzFeed, ICIJ

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 6:57 AM

[BENGALURU] Several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades, despite red flags about the origins of the money, BuzzFeed and other media reported on Sunday, citing confidential documents submitted by banks to the US government.

The reports were partly based on documents, called suspicious activity reports (SARs), filed by banks and other financial firms with the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen).

The SARs, which the reports said numbered more than 2,100, were obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other media organisations.

In all, the ICIJ reported that the files contained information about more than US$2 trillion worth of transactions between 1999 and 2017, which were flagged by internal compliance departments of financial institutions as suspicious. The SARs are in themselves not necessarily proof of wrongdoing.

Five global banks appeared most often in the documents - HSBC, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Bank of New York Mellon, the ICIJ reported.

SEE ALSO

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with wish-list of possible partners: sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A bank has a maximum of 60 days to file SARs after the date of initial detection of a reportable transaction, according to the Treasury Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The ICIJ report said in some cases the banks failed to report suspect transactions until years after they had processed them.

The SARs also showed that banks often moved funds for companies that were registered in offshore havens, such as the British Virgin Islands, and did not know the ultimate owner of the account, the report said.

Among the types of transactions highlighted by the report: funds processed by JPMorgan for potentially corrupt individuals and companies in Venezuela, Ukraine and Malaysia; money from a Ponzi scheme moving through HSBC; and money linked to a Ukrainian billionaire processed by Deutsche Bank.

In a statement to Reuters, HSBC said "all of the information provided by the ICIJ is historical." The bank said as of 2012, "HSBC embarked on a multi-year journey to overhaul its ability to combat financial crime across more than 60 jurisdictions."

Standard Chartered said in a statement to Reuters, "We take our responsibility to fight financial crime extremely seriously and have invested substantially in our compliance programmes."

BNY Mellon told Reuters it could not comment on specific SARs. "We fully comply with all applicable laws and regulations, and assist authorities in the important work they do," the bank said.

JPM did not immediately respond to a request for comment but said in a statement to BuzzFeed that "thousands of employees and hundreds of millions of dollars are devoted to helping support law enforcement and national security efforts."

Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Sunday that to the "extent that information referenced by the ICIJ is derived from SARs, it should be noted that this is information that is pro-actively identified and submitted by banks to governments pursuant to the law."

FinCen said in a statement on its website on Sept 1 that it was aware that various media outlets intended to publish a series of articles based on unlawfully disclosed SARs, as well as other documents, and said that the "unauthorised disclosure of SARs is a crime that can impact the national security of the United States."

Representatives for the US Treasury did not immediately respond to an email for comment on Sunday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bond market shows US is leading in race to reflate economy

Philippine central bank warms up to digital money to aid fintech

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with wish-list of possible partners: sources

Rates market sleepwalks back towards historically low yields

UBS looking at virtual reality tech for traders: FT

Ant-backed brokerage Paytm Money looks to tap India's stock trading mania

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition splits over calls to boycott legislature

[HONG KONG] Following China's delay of Hong Kong's legislative elections, opposition lawmakers face a defining...

Sep 21, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

[LONDON] Britain is at a "critical point" in the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be told on...

Sep 21, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US democrats smash fundraising records after Ginsburg death

[LOS ANGELES] Democratic donors smashed fundraising records after the death on Friday of US Supreme Court Justice...

Sep 21, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Biden blasts Trump's plan to push for Supreme Court nominee before election

[PHILADELPHIA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate...

Sep 21, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

World's top companies urge action on nature loss ahead of UN talks

[LONDON] Some of the world's biggest companies on Monday backed growing calls for governments to do more to reverse...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.