You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dr Martens considers London IPO

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 4:10 PM

yq-docm-210111.jpg
Dr Martens had revenues of 672 million pounds in the year ended March 31, 2020.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[LONDON] Dr Martens is considering an initial public offering in London, the British boot brand said on Monday, as its private equity owners look to sell down their stake.

The IPO would consist of a sale of shares held by buyout firm Permira and some other existing shareholders, the company said in a statement.

Permira bought Dr Martens, known for its yellow stitching and a youth culture staple, in 2014 for US$463.26 million.

Since taking control, Permira has increased the firm's global presence, reporting an average 2 per cent to 30 per cent revenue growth in recent years.

Dr Martens, which was founded in 1947, had revenues of £672 million ($1.2 billion) in the year ended March 31, 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There would be no sale of new shares in the IPO, which would give the company a free float of at least 25 per cent, it added.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global co-ordinators for the offering, and Barclays, HSBC, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and RBC Europe are joint bookrunners.

Lazard is financial adviser.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data: sources

Ramsay Sime Darby picks banks for US$300m IPO

New Zealand central bank says it was not specific target of cyber attack

OCBC launches solar panel consumer loan for landed property homeowners

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Quick takes: OCBC in transition

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in...

Jan 11, 2021 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese regulators to push tech giants to share consumer credit data: sources

[HONG KONG] China plans to push tech giants including Ant Group, Tencent and JD.com to share consumer loan data to...

Jan 11, 2021 04:02 PM
Consumer

Entain CEO resigns days after Ladbrokes owner rejected MGM approach

[BENGALURU] Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev was leaving the gambling...

Jan 11, 2021 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Ramsay Sime Darby picks banks for US$300m IPO

[KUALA LUMPUR] Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care has picked arrangers for an initial public offering in Malaysia that...

Jan 11, 2021 03:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron says repairs underway at Australia's Gorgon LNG Train 1 after weld quality issues

[SINGAPORE] Chevron Corp said on Monday it is conducting repairs to propane heat exchangers on a production train at...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for