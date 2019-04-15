You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dubai financial services authority says investigation into Abraaj is ongoing

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 10:46 PM

[DUBAI] Dubai's financial services authority (DSFA) said on Monday its investigation into collapsed Dubai private equity firm Abraaj Capital Ltd and relevant companies and persons was ongoing.

The Dubai regulator added that it was aware of the arrest of two former executives of the Abraaj group, former chief executive, Arif Naqvi, and managing partner, Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, on US fraud charges.

"The DFSA is a regulatory body which oversees the conduct of firms under its jurisdiction in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Where appropriate, it has the power to impose administrative sanctions, but does not have a criminal jurisdiction, therefore it does not lay charges or make arrests," the statement said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

DBS partners China's Sinosure for Belt and Road project push

Australia, NZ dollars boosted by US hopes for trade deal with China

CIMB Bank Singapore launches insurance for pet dogs and cats

Yen near this year's lows as risk appetite improves

Former Citigroup Asia CEO Francisco Aristeguieta heads to State Street

Citigroup sees US treasury yields falling toward 2.3%

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
2 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Ode to my alma mater

Must Read

doc74xj1mljujccyjiw3y0_doc743rhbfrq8pes3vior6.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

doc74xj4gy52fd1kihhh7rq_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening