You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dutch prosecutors to probe UBS CEO over ING money laundering case

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:32 PM

yq-ubs-09122021.jpg
UBS said on Wednesday it had "full confidence" in chief executive Ralph Hamers' ability to lead the Swiss wealth manager after a Dutch court ordered a probe into his role in overseeing anti-money laundering compliance at ING Group, his former employer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] UBS said on Wednesday it had "full confidence" in chief executive Ralph Hamers' ability to lead the Swiss wealth manager after a Dutch court ordered a probe into his role in overseeing anti-money laundering compliance at ING Group, his former employer.

Mr Hamers ran ING, the largest bank in the Netherlands, from 2013 to June this year. The lender paid 775 million euros (S$1.26 billion) in a settlement with Dutch prosecutors in 2018, after failing for years to spot money laundering and other criminal activities happening through its accounts.

The settlement ended an investigation into ING and kept the bank and its board free of any criminal charges.

But a Dutch court in the Hague has continued investigating after some investors felt justice had not been served and the court agreed to take their demands into consideration.

"UBS takes note of the decision of the Dutch court to order the public prosecutor to open an investigation of Ralph Hamers, in his capacity as the former CEO of ING, relating to ING's anti-money laundering compliance," the Swiss bank said in a statement. "ING entered into a settlement with respect to this matter with the public prosecutor in 2018."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Hamers took on his new post leading UBS in November, when he succeeded Sergio Ermotti at the world's largest wealth manager.

"UBS has full confidence in Ralph Hamers' ability to lead UBS," the bank said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bank of Thailand slows down baht appreciation

Lured by bull market, South Koreans take out record loans, piling up debt

Rely bags up to S$100m Goldbell financing for buy-now-pay-later

Over 200m new mobile banking users forecast in four APAC markets by 2023: report

Temasek hires former Ikea sustainability head as Robin Hu leaves role

Singapore to pilot platform next year to speed up insurance claims: MAS

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.83...

Dec 9, 2020 05:15 PM
Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,291...

Dec 9, 2020 05:00 PM
Consumer

Tesco's Asia deal paves way for £5b return to shareholders

[LONDON] Britain's biggest retailer Tesco expects to complete the US$10.6 billion sale of its Asian businesses to CP...

Dec 9, 2020 05:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Thailand slows down baht appreciation

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank intervened on Wednesday to slow down the appreciation of the baht currency, two...

Dec 9, 2020 04:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ahead at open

[LONDON] European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No model for sale here, but India's small investors flock to Tesla stock

How high can you go? Wall Street exuberance makes some uneasy

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Al Futtaim-related entities loaned Robinsons S$159m to fund trading losses

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for