Eastspring's Loretta Ng to head M&G Investments' Asia business

Loretta Ng joins M&G from Eastspring Investments, where she had served as CEO of Eastspring Taiwan since 2011.

LORETTA Ng will join M&G Investments as head of its Asian business on Nov 1, the London-headquartered asset manager announced on Wednesday.

Her hire is another significant step in M&G’s strategy to invest in global markets that offer client development opportunities and scope for future growth, the firm said.

M&G had recently grown its Asian real estate investment portfolio, and invested in Asian equity fund management and research, with four investment professionals based in Hong Kong and Singapore joining the business in September this year.

Based in Singapore, Ms Ng will report to Joffy Willcocks, M&G’s head of distribution for asset management, and Graham Mason, who is chief international officer.

She joins M&G from Eastspring Investments, where she had served as chief executive officer (CEO) of Eastspring Taiwan since 2011. Prior to that, she was chief marketing officer of Eastspring Taiwan, and head of product, marketing and business operations for Eastspring Singapore. She also served on the board of Eastspring’s asset management joint venture in China for three years.

Said Mr Mason: “Not only does Loretta bring a wealth of experience across different areas of the asset management business, but she also has a deep understanding of clients’ needs and an excellent track record of delivering the innovative investment solutions that they increasingly demand.”

The firm continues to invest for long-term strategic growth in the markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and China, Mr Mason added.

M&G Investments’ solutions span equities, fixed income, multi asset, cash, private debt, infrastructure and real estate. Its property business has £33.5 billion (S$58.60 billion) of assets under management.

M&G Investments is part of M&GPrudential, an international savings and investment business formed in August 2017 by parent company Prudential. M&GPrudential will demerge from Prudential on Oct 21, to become an independent company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the name M&G plc.

Meanwhile, Eastspring Investments, headquartered in Singapore, is the Asian asset management arm of Prudential. It had US$216 billion in assets under management as at June 30.