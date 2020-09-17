ECB gives banks reprieve from leverage rule to withstand pandemic

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it would let eurozone banks it monitors exclude some of their exposure to the ECB, including their deposits, from the calculation of a key capital requirement until June.

"The European Central Bank announced today that euro area banks under its direct supervision may exclude certain central bank exposures from the leverage ratio," the ECB said.

"Based on end-March 2020 data, this exclusion would raise the aggregate leverage ratio of 5.36 per cent by about 0.3 percentage point."

REUTERS