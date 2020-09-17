You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB gives banks reprieve from leverage rule to withstand pandemic

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 3:30 PM

file7cbtbbgz79z1d9jaxck8.jpg
The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it would let eurozone banks it monitors exclude some of their exposure to the ECB, including their deposits, from the calculation of a key capital requirement until June.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it would let eurozone banks it monitors exclude some of their exposure to the ECB, including their deposits, from the calculation of a key capital requirement until June.

"The European Central Bank announced today that euro area banks under its direct supervision may exclude certain central bank exposures from the leverage ratio," the ECB said.

"Based on end-March 2020 data, this exclusion would raise the aggregate leverage ratio of 5.36 per cent by about 0.3 percentage point."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

China's biggest bank falls short in bid to replenish capital

UOB issues S$120m green loan to The Farrer Park Company to refinance integrated complex

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

Bank of Japan holds fire, sees economic gloom lifting slightly

StarHub unit bags RM270m sustainability-linked loan from CIMB

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets fall at open on Fed warning

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday, taking their cue from earlier sell-offs in Asia...

Sep 17, 2020 03:47 PM
Banking & Finance

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

[JAKARTA] The Asia-Pacific region risks a damaging financial crisis from a surge of non-performing loans caused by...

Sep 17, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks fall on tech selloff, foreign profit-taking

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by technology stocks, as foreign investors booked...

Sep 17, 2020 03:39 PM
Consumer

Next joins Zara, H&M in recovery from Covid-19 lockdowns

[LONDON] Next raised its outlook for a second time since coronavirus lockdowns shut its stores, joining apparel...

Sep 17, 2020 03:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

TOP Glove Corporation booked record profit and revenue figures for the fourth quarter ended August amid a surge in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.