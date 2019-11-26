You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB has made government borrowing 1 percentage point cheaper: Lane

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 6:41 AM

nz_ecb_261125.jpg
The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has made borrowing over 10 years for Germany, France, Italy and Spain one percentage point cheaper, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has made borrowing over 10 years for Germany, France, Italy and Spain one percentage point cheaper, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

"Currently, staff estimate the euro area sovereign ten-year rate to be more than 100 basis points lower than in a counterfactual where the APP never happened, and the curve to be distinctly flatter," Mr Lane told an event in London, referring the effect of the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme (APP) on the bond yields of a weighted average of euro zone's four largest economies.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Westpac CEO folds as money-laundering scandal weighs

World Bank's US$225m in catastrophe-linked bonds listed on SGX

China plans record sale of $6b in sovereign USD bonds

Payments platform 2C2P raises US$52m in funding

Bitcoin trades below key US$7,000 level for first time since May

Australian politician slams Westpac for giving 'free pass to paedophiles'

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 06:51 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks jump to records on trade deal hopes, mergers

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks jumped to records on Monday as revived hopes for US-China trade progress added to...

Nov 26, 2019 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Briton who drove truck in which 39 Vietnamese died admits plot

[LONDON] A British man admitted on Monday plotting to assist unlawful immigration after 39 Vietnamese migrants were...

Nov 26, 2019 06:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Westpac CEO folds as money-laundering scandal weighs

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday chief executive Brian Hartzer will step down and chairman Lindsay...

Nov 26, 2019 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves smaller US$61b credit line for Mexico

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board had approved a smaller two-year...

Nov 26, 2019 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 7 points: ICM poll

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly