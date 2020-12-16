You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB lifts bank dividend ban with 15% payout cap on profit

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 2:31 PM

file7dkf97ynhthgz2e59t3.jpg
European regulators lifted their de facto ban on bank dividends while imposing strict limits on payout levels to help lenders maintain financial strength during the pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] European regulators lifted their de facto ban on bank dividends while imposing strict limits on payout levels to help lenders maintain financial strength during the pandemic.

The European Central Bank (ECB) said that the continent's banks should keep dividends and share repurchases to less than 15 per cent of profit for 2019 and 2020, or 0.2 per cent of their key capital ratio, whichever is lower, according to a statement Tuesday. That's a more conservative payout level than the Bank of England (BOE) announced last week.

European lenders' shares have lagged behind the broader market this year, after they repeatedly warned that being unable to return cash to investors risks cutting them off from capital markets.

Despite optimism that the end of the pandemic is in sight, some regulators remain concerned that allowing a full return to payouts may leave banks without the financial reserves to bear losses without taxpayer bailouts.

"It's an important opening," Andrea Enria, head of the ECB's supervisory arm, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "We are moving slowly back to normal, although we are not in normality yet."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Enria said that while the path the economy will take is clearer, there's "not a lot of visibility on the asset quality trajectory" at banks. Financial institutions are also benefitting from government, central bank and regulatory support, which justifies the ECB's call for prudence, he said.

The cap makes the ECB one of the more hawkish banking watchdogs in Europe. The BOE said last week that it will allow lenders to make payouts that don't exceed 0.2 per cent their risk-weighted assets, or 25 per cent of cumulative quarterly profits over 2019 and 2020, after deducting shareholder distributions.

The Federal Reserve has barred the biggest US banks from stock buybacks and capped dividend payouts at second-quarter levels through the rest of 2020.

Bloomberg reported last week that European regulators planned to take a more conservative approach than the BOE.

The cap may come as a disappointment to some bank investors as some lenders had raised the prospect of higher payouts. France's BNP Paribas said last month that it had set aside funds in line with a policy of paying out 50 per cent of profit. Still, lenders look set to be free to return more money to shareholders in the fourth quarter of next year.

As the pandemic progressed and lenders largely managed to deal with the fallout, some of the hardest-hit by the suspension have become more vocal in demanding a return to payouts.

Societe Generale chairman Lorenzo Bini-Smaghi and Banco Santander counterpart Ana Botin, warned that the ban could backfire by making loans more expensive and even cutting banks off from investor funds.

Mr Enria said he doesn't think banks in the euro area will be at a disadvantage compared to peers because of its recommendations. "We intend to repeal this recommendation in September," he said in the interview. "We are going back to the ordinary situation in which supervisors will vet the dividend payments decisions by banks in the normal supervisory process on a bank specific basis."

Lenders need to be profitable and have "robust capital trajectories" if they want to return funds to shareholders and will need to contact their regulators "to discuss whether the level of intended distribution is prudent", the ECB said, without giving more information.

The watchdog also urged banks to adopt "extreme moderation" when setting staff compensation.

BLOOMBERG

READ MORE: Bank regulators mull adjustments to caps on dividends

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 02:16 PM
Technology

Shares of China chipmaker SMIC plunge after co-CEO abruptly quits

[BEIJING] Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plunged almost 10 per cent after news emerged about...

Dec 16, 2020 02:15 PM
Garage

Masa, US$99b and a blank-cheque company: A match made off Wall Street

[TAIPEI] Peter Thiel and Masayoshi Son. Not two names I'd expect to put in the same sentence, but let's look back at...

Dec 16, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump most in over two weeks on US stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose the most in more than two weeks on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street...

Dec 16, 2020 01:30 PM
Technology

Zoom to set up new R&D centre in Singapore, hire 'hundreds'

US tech giant Zoom Video Communications is opening a new research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore,...

Dec 16, 2020 01:09 PM
Government & Economy

Shift towards flexible work creates new innovation opportunities: Chan Chun Sing

THE changing nature of workspace demand has created new opportunities for Singapore businesses to innovate, Minister...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Broker's take: Suntec Reit top pick for RHB on attractive valuations, earnings recovery

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for