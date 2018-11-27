You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB must end bond buying despite risks: board member

Extending it "would not bring significant additional benefits, but would increase negative side effects"
Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181127_SMLECB27_3627767.jpg
Ms Lautenschlaeger says in principle quantitative easing, or bond-buying, "should not be part of the normal policy toolbox". "It should be a tool of last resort, to be used only when there is a clear risk of deflation."
PHOTO: AFP

Frankfurt am Main

THE European Central Bank should put an end to its years-long stimulus effort for the eurozone despite a recent growth slowdown in the EU and rising economic risks, one of the institution's board member told AFP.

"It is time to gradually normalise monetary policy," Sabine Lautenschlaeger said.

She said that, while economic data showed "weaker-than-expected" conditions for the eurozone, "economic growth is overall within our projections". She added she was confident the Frankfurt-based ECB would reach its goal of inflation close to, but below 2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Acceptable growth has convinced many ECB policymakers they can finally end the bank's mass purchases of government and corporate bonds, which served to pump cash through the eurozone's financial system and into the area's real economy, powering growth and boosting inflation.

The bond buying over the past three years has cost a total of 2.6 trillion euros (S$4.06 trillion).

Now that the ECB is prepared to end the scheme, fears have mounted in recent months over risks like a possible no-deal Brexit or trade conflict between Brussels and Washington.

But, Ms Lautenschlaeger said, "right now I don't see anything that could change this assessment" of ending bond buying before ECB governors meet on Dec 13.

Extending the purchasing programme going forward "would not bring significant additional benefits, but it would increase negative side effects," she said.

Once the ECB has stopped adding to its stock of bonds, it would reinvest the proceeds from the debt pile as they mature, making it a continued presence on bond markets for years to come.

When combined with other measures like historic low interest rates, long-term loans to banks and weekly deliveries of liquidity to financial institutions, "the reinvestments will act as a sufficient stimulus", Ms Lautenschlaeger predicted.

Looking ahead, the German central banker expects interest rates could rise "in the summer (mid-2019) or in the autumn, depending on the input we get from incoming data".

Long a voice calling to end bond-buying as soon as possible, Ms Lautenschlaeger added that in principle quantitative easing, or bond-buying, "should not be part of the normal policy toolbox".

"It should be a tool of last resort, to be used only when there is a clear risk of deflation."

At the same time as it weighs its exit from monetary stimulus, the ECB has a close eye on the eurozone's third economy, Italy.

A draft budget from Rome that would swell the country's deficit has been rejected by Brussels, with European officials saying it would not boost growth nor shrink that country's massive debt pile.

As vice-president of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) - the ECB's banking supervision arm - Ms Lautenschlaeger said she was keeping an eye on "changes and risks in the macroeconomic environment" for Italian lenders.

"Overall, the Italian banking system has become more resilient" since the SSM took up its work in 2014, she said.

But financial firms in Italy and elsewhere have a long way to go in slashing the amount of so-called non-performing loans (NPLs) - where the borrower has fallen behind on repayments - on their balance sheets, Ms Lautenschlaeger acknowledged.

NPLs "will keep us busy for the coming years", she said, even after five years of steady growth in the eurozone.

The ECB's tally of bad loans across the eurozone is 680 billion euros.

The eurozone consists of 19 of the current 28 EU nations. AFP

Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

Where to park your funds? Well, it depends

Singapore bonds face contagion fears from Lippo probe

Top official calls for more women in ECB leadership roles

Bitcoin's deepening crash now rivals its worst bear markets

It will take a decade to fix profiteering culture, says Aussie bank chairman

Editor's Choice

Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening