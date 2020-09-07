You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB slows bond purchases further in August lull

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 11:43 PM

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank bought fewer bonds under its stimulus schemes in August, data showed on Monday, likely keeping its powder dry as markets improved after a pandemic-induced crash and volumes dwindled due to the holiday season.

The ECB, which will update its policy stance on Thursday, bought 78.6 billion euros (S$$126.9 billion) worth of bonds last month across its different schemes, a 26 per cent drop from July.

For comparison, the central bank had splashed 159 billion euros on financial assets in June to help stabilise financial markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown measures.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, who heads the central bank's market operations, told Reuters on Aug 28 that purchase volumes reflected "seasonality patterns" as well as improved market conditions.

Ms Schnabel said she saw no reason for the ECB to add to its stimulus measures at present but investors have been speculating that its emergency bond purchases will be boosted again by year-end.

SEE ALSO

Eurozone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The ECB has some 850 billion euros left to spend under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by next June, on top of its regular, smaller bond-buying scheme.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Munich Re sees slowdown in Covid-19-related losses in Q3

Chinese bottled water giant Nongfu eyes US$1b Hong Kong listing

German funds and insurers take aim at rating agency data fees

Euro-US dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting

Eurozone yields edge higher on debt supply, economic green shoots

Surging repayments drive Australian credit card loans to 15-yr low

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 11:23 PM
Transport

Fresh blaze on stricken oil tanker off Sri Lanka

[COLOMBO] A massive fire that crippled an oil tanker off Sri Lanka has reignited in strong winds, the island nation'...

Sep 7, 2020 11:09 PM
Technology

Siemens considers Bentley systems bid in new digital push

[MUNICH] Siemens is weighing an acquisition of Bentley Systems, according to people familiar with the matter, in...

Sep 7, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Nestle on track to meet sustainable packaging goal

[ZURICH] Nestle has increased the share of recyclable or reusable plastics to package its products to 87 per cent,...

Sep 7, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Navalny out of medically induced coma: Berlin hospital

[BERLIN] Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve...

Sep 7, 2020 10:01 PM
Transport

Electric car warning signals as Denmark calculates cost of switch

[COPENHAGEN] A rapid switch from to electric cars to meet Denmark's ambitious climate targets will leave a massive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Travellers arriving in Malaysia under longer-term travel scheme can no longer serve quarantine at home

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.