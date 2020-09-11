You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB to consult public on digital euro: Lagarde

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 6:56 AM

nz_ecb_110933.jpg
The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks before launching a consultation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks before launching a consultation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Major central banks across the world are studying the creation of officially sanctioned digital currencies to fend off competition from Bitcoin and other crypto tokens.

Lagarde said a digital euro would be useful for retail users increasingly ditching banknotes for digital payments but added the Eurosystem, which includes the ECB and the euro zone's 19 central banks, had made no decision on the matter.

"We are exploring the benefits, risks and operational challenges of doing so," Ms Lagarde told a Bundesbank conference.

"The findings of a Eurosystem taskforce are expected to be presented to the public in the coming weeks, followed by the launch of a public consultation."

SEE ALSO

ECB less pessimistic on 2020 downturn despite virus 'headwinds'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

She highlighted some of the dangers involved, such as hollowing out the banking sector and crowding out private sector solutions.

An ECB paper earlier this year proposed some solutions, such as offering a tiered remuneration rate on deposits at the central bank to make them less attractive.

Sweden's Riksbank has been testing its e-krona for months and the People's Bank of China is also running a trial on a ride-hailing platform.

But cash use is still prevalent in Germany and other euro zone countries, meaning the appeal of a CBDC was weaker in the euro zone.

The Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England also struck a cautious tone on the notion of introducing a CBDC in their countries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Covid-19 renews Asia's focus on sustainable investing: UBS

Succession plans at financial firms part of new accountability guidelines from MAS

StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global business unit

Citi picks Jane Fraser to succeed Corbat as CEO

Credit Suisse to launch fintech rival digital banking app in Oct

Lloyd's of London says Covid claims could reach £5b

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China hackers targeting US presidential campaigns: Microsoft

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft said Thursday it detected and thwarted cyberattacks in recent weeks from China and Russia...

Sep 11, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

LVMH to counter-sue Tiffany for 'dishonesty'

[PARIS] French luxury giant LVMH accused US jeweller Tiffany of "dishonesty" on Thursday, saying it would do battle...

Sep 11, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Did Trump disclose secret US nuclear weapon in interview?

[WASHINGTON] Bob Woodward's explosive new book on President Donald Trump has sent military analysts worldwide...

Sep 11, 2020 06:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares fall as ECB leaves policy unchanged with no new stimulus

[BENGALURU] Major European bourses closed lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept its policy rates...

Sep 11, 2020 06:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slide near 2% after surprise US crude stock build

[NEW YORK] Oil prices slid nearly 2 per cent on Thursday after US data showed a surprise build in crude stockpiles...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.