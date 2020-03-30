You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Egypt's banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 6:45 AM

WH-EGYPBANK-300320.jpg
Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move seemingly designed to control inflation and hoarding during the coronavirus' spread.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[CAIRO] Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move seemingly designed to control inflation and hoarding during the coronavirus' spread.

The daily limit for individuals would be 10,000 Egyptian pounds (S$907.10) and 50,000 pounds for companies, a central bank statement said, though businesses will be exempt from the withdrawal limits if the money is used to pay employees.

The central bank has also limited daily ATM withdrawals and deposits to 5,000 pounds, it said in a statement.

Central bank governor Tarek Amer said on a talk show late on Sunday that 30 billion Egyptian pounds(S$2.73 billion) have been withdrawn from banks in the past three weeks.

"We found that individuals are withdrawing money from the banks although they did not need it ... they withdrew 30 billion pounds in the past three weeks. We want some discipline. We live in a society and we have to think of others," Mr Amer said.

SEE ALSO

An online lifeline in Portugal for old ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

The central bank has also urged people in the statement to limit their use of banknotes and to rely on electronic transfers and e-payments, adding that it instructed banks to cancel fees on transfers and e-payment methods "for the citizens' convenience." 

"Not official, but I heard (it was designed) to control hoarding and inflation," said one analyst who asked not to be named.

"This could reduce hoarding and panic buying and contain prices," a second analyst said.

Egypt reported 33 new coronavirus cases and four fatalities on Sunday, bringing the totals to 609 confirmed infections and 40 deaths.

Egypt ordered mosques to shut their doors to worshippers for two weeks from March 21.

The Ministry of Islamic Endowments said on Sunday that it would extend the closure indefinitely.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

New Zealand central bank gives more liquidity to companies

China's US$30t market promise beckons global wealth companies

Banks win extra year for Basel capital rule because of virus

Europe bonds await next supply wave amid fiscal-shock anxiety

Hedge funds are pouncing on companies infected by coronavirus

ECB asks banks to halt dividends over virus crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

Trump says US won't pay Harry and Meghan security

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would not pay security costs for Prince Harry...

Mar 30, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank gives more liquidity to companies

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Monday that it was deploying more tools to provide...

Mar 30, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

An online lifeline in Portugal for old ventilators amid coronavirus crisis

[LISBON] As hospitals struggle to cope with a shortage of life-saving ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, a...

Mar 30, 2020 06:41 AM
Transport

US could take equity shares in coronavirus-hit airlines: officials

[WASHINGTON] The US government could take equity shares in airlines and other troubled but vital American...

Mar 30, 2020 06:38 AM
Life & Culture

Scrap season if it can't be finished by end of June, says Kane

[LONDON] England captain Harry Kane said on Sunday the Premier League season should be cancelled if it cannot be...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.