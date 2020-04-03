You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Emerging-market funds launch amid pandemic sell-off

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 10:16 PM

[LONDON] Two emerging market debt funds launched this week despite hefty outflows from the sector in March, saying they would seek to take advantage of sky-high premiums on bonds, overestimated default probabilities and underestimated recovery values.

Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) and William Blair Investment Management both announced new funds this week, and a lawyer told Reuters she was currently working on a new emerging markets hedge fund to launch in the third quarter.

The recent market rout has hit riskier emerging market assets particularly hard as investors faced with the toxic combination of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price shock opted for safe-haven assets.

The premium investors demanded to hold emerging market debt over safe-haven US Treasuries on the benchmark, the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified, rocketed to 706 basis points in late March - doubling over the month and hitting levels last seen in the wake of the great financial crisis just over a decade ago.

In March alone, investors withdrew US$31 billion from emerging market debt funds - the second-largest monthly outflow on record after October 2008, according to data from the Institute of International Finance.

SEE ALSO

Unknowns await emerging markets after wildest moves since 2008

Both funds are set to focus on developing countries where private bank UBP and William Blair say there is a large and growing opportunity.

"While market conditions should remain choppy in the very near term, improving liquidity conditions, declining outflows, and strong monetary easing globally provide reasons for optimism," said Marcelo Assalin, who is co-running the new fund at William Blair.

These markets offer high returns due to risk premiums overestimating default probabilities and underestimating recovery values, said the UBP statement.

"The recent sell-off provides investors with the opportunity to access these markets at yields that are much higher than they have been in recent years," Thomas Christiansen, deputy head of emerging market fixed income at UBP, said in the statement.

UBP said its new fund had US$62.4 million in assets under management. William Blair did not respond to requests for comment on the size of its fund.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

JPMorgan reaches agreement to increase stake in China mutual fund venture to 100%

Sterling drops as British firms suffer record slump

China probes alleged fraud at Luckin Coffee, banks review IPO work

All financial institutions to continue operations with reduced on-site staffing: MAS

OCBC, Great Eastern defer AGM

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 10:09 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower after bruising jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks fell in early trading Friday after the government reported...

Apr 3, 2020 10:01 PM
Companies & Markets

LHT gets nod to resume ops in Malaysia

LHT Holdings, a manufacturer of wooden boxes and pallets, on Friday said it has resumed operations in its...

Apr 3, 2020 09:50 PM
Garage

Not 'business as usual': How can social entrepreneurs fight coronavirus?

[LONDON] As leaders who aim to solve a diverse range of problems, from poverty to pollution, social entrepreneurs...

Apr 3, 2020 09:44 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC to close 22 branches from April 9 to May 4; Citi to close another four branches

OCBC will close 22 of its Singapore branches from April 9 to May 4, in anticipation of reduced footfall following...

UPDATED 8 min ago
Apr 3, 2020 09:43 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan reaches agreement to increase stake in China mutual fund venture to 100%

[BEIJING] JPMorgan said on Friday it has reached an agreement with its Chinese partner to increase its stake in its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.