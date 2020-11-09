Erdogan sacks central bank chief after Turkish lira hits record low

From left: Mr Erdogan appointed former Finance Minister Naci Agbal to replace Murat Uysal who has run the central bank for just over a year.

Istanbul

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the country's central bank governor, the second time in 16 months he's ousted the top monetary official, as a series of interest rate increases failed to halt the lira's slide to a record low.

Mr Erdogan appointed former Finance Minister Naci Agbal to replace Murat Uysal, who had run the central bank for just over a year.

Mr Agbal has no prior experience in monetary policy, but is known as a market-friendly technocrat. Analysts predicted he would keep raising rates to defend the lira and pacify investors despite having to manage pressure from Mr Erdogan to support economic growth.

Mr Uysal's abrupt removal follows weeks of declines in the currency, which fell to a record low on Friday. The lira is the worst-performing emerging markets currency of 2020, falling more than 30 per cent against the dollar.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Uysal had been raising borrowing costs through a mix of rate increases and back-door measures since August, but it wasn't enough to boost the currency or rein in inflation, which is now running at more than twice the official target of 5 per cent. Sacking Mr Uysal may signal a willingness to try to restore confidence by quickly hiking the benchmark rate, analysts said.

"The move, we think, prepares for large-scale tightening, possibly even this coming week," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging-market research at TD Securities in London.

While Mr Agbal is a household name for many Turkey watchers from his stint as finance minister that ended in 2018, the 52-year-old former bureaucrat has never served at the monetary authority. That said, Mr Agbal worked with the likes of Mehmet Simsek and Ali Babacan, who were widely regarded as Mr Erdogan's former economic A-team and delivered years of solid economic growth.

There are signs Mr Agbal was being groomed for the post. He has been getting routine briefings on monetary policy and the impact on fiscal discipline for more than a year now, according to a government official who has worked for years with the former minister.

Known for his preoccupation with disciplined spending, Mr Agbal is also extremely attentive to the need to restore faith in the lira as exchange rate volatility feeds into inflation, the official said.

He was one of the earlier members of Mr Erdogan's ruling party and maintained his standing with the Turkish leader despite disagreements over policy making over the past years. While he is not known for having a confrontational approach to the president, he doesn't shy away from expressing differences of opinion, the official said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Despite their history, Mr Agbal's appointment puts the former finance minister in the uncomfortable position of dealing with demands from Mr Erdogan for lower rates while trying to meet investors' expectations to stabilise the currency. The Turkish president casts a long shadow over monetary policy and believes that high borrowing costs fuel inflation. Most central bankers around the world believe the opposite is true.

"Cannot be worse than Uysal, surely," said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, in an emailed note. "Agbal has a reputation as a decent technocrat. He is orthodox in economic outlook. Cannot imagine he would have taken the job without a remit to be allowed to do the right thing."

The prospect of a Joe Biden victory over Donald Trump in the US election was already putting traders on alert for an emergency rate increase by Turkey's central bank as the selloff in the lira showed no sign of slowing earlier this week.

"We think that a sharp one-week repo rate increase can be the right signal that the CBRT (the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey) is now thinking in structural terms," Mr Maggio said, suggesting a hike of around 600 to 700 basis points. BLOOMBERG