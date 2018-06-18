You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU banks waiting for friendlier merger rules

However, progress on further integration of the currency zone, including the banking union intended to remove barriers to expansion, remains stymied by politicians
Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Brussels

THE European Central Bank (ECB) and the lenders it oversees are running out of time in their push for rules to foster cross-border mergers.

European Union (EU) regulations need to change so consolidation makes financial sense, the ECB and firms say. But their shared urgency has been stymied by politicians from Germany and smaller states who want to make sure closer ties don't expose them to excessive risks from other countries.

Euro-area leaders meet at the end of this month to discuss further integration of the currency zone, including the so-called banking union intended to remove barriers to expansion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They're unlikely to make progress on crucial elements of the plan, including a common deposit insurance system. And they won't have many more chances to hammer out a deal before next spring, when EU elections and a changing of the guard in Brussels mean lawmaking grinds to a halt until the end of the year.

"Banking union is not in place, and there are not yet enough benefits for banks to consider merging," said Pauline Lambert, a bank analyst at Scope Ratings. While some steps have been taken, thorny issues such as deposit protection need to be tackled. "I am not sure there will be real progress on this front at the summit," she said.

For now, CEOs from Societe Generale SA to Deutsche Bank AG are lining up to pour cold water on deals. Mergers and acquisitions in the euro area have declined since the crisis, and in 2016 reached their lowest level since 2000, Daniele Nouy, head of supervision at the ECB, said last September. And the mergers that happen are domestic, not cross-border.

Banks need a "revenue incentive" to consider tie-ups with firms in other euro-area countries, said Jernej Omahen, an analyst at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. To do that, "you allow a bank to source deposits in where they're cheap", such as Germany, and "lend them out where asset rates are more attractive, such as Madrid or Milan. And for that to happen, we need a complete banking union".

The EU's banking-union project, which dates back to 2012, is an attempt to level the playing field in the bloc's financial markets and avert future crises. It consists of the Union's rule book, centralised supervision by the ECB and a bank-failure authority, the Single Resolution Board.

The planned common deposit insurance system remains on paper largely because of opposition from Germany, which insists on first making further progress in removing risk from the system, for example by tackling the mountain of non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets in countries such as Greece and Italy.

With mergers slowed to a trickle, banks have also cut cross-border lending. A big part of the problem is that member states are hesitant to scrap limits on banks moving cash and reserves between units.

The ability to use capital and liquidity either side of a border would make mergers more attractive for banks, says Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, a Brussels-based think-tank. The ECB is trying to reduce such ring-fencing, "but there is still a lot of resistance from member states, probably in part because deposits are guaranteed at the national level", he said.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, proposed making this easier by allowing supervisors to waive requirements for a banking group's subsidiaries to comply with their own capital and liquidity requirements. The proposal was part of a raft of banking legislation under consideration by EU member states and the European Parliament.

The commission's idea was shot down by finance ministers as they staked out their position on the bills. It also faces scepticism in the European Parliament, which plans to vote on its stance on Tuesday. Another factor that might influence bankers contemplating expansion in another country is the political uncertainty in countries such as Italy and Spain. When politicians in core euro-area countries raise the possibility of abandoning the common currency, it can be hard to contemplate cross-border mergers.

"Tackling ring-fencing will not be enough in the end if you feel that Italy might drop out of the euro," Mr Wolff said. "This is still one of the main reasons why it's so hard for big financial institutions to integrate across several countries." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

As peso plummets, Argentines tighten their belts at World Cup

BOJ far from realising exit strategy for monetary easing

Argentina seeks to reassure markets after peso crisis

DBS launches virtual recruiter to improve hiring efficiency

Malaysia's Najib may face charges of money laundering, misappropriation of property: source

Euro on track for worst week in 19 months on ECB's cautious stance

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices

Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIAFRICA18_3473115.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman concludes meetings with Kenya, Rwanda amid deepening ties in Africa

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening