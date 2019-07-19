You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU sets out first stress test for money market funds

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 8:05 PM

doc76ado8phx3p1bw6a668a_doc766v999hqrm16s2zacyf.jpg
"Money market funds offer high liquidity at lower risk than other funds, contributing to the funding of banks, governments and corporates," said Steven Maijoor, chair of ESMA.
REUTERS

[LONDON] The European Union's trillion euro money market funds sector must complete its first "stress test" to assess its ability to cope with market shocks by 2020 under new guidelines from the bloc's regulators published on Friday.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said money market funds (MMFs) and their managers are expected to measure the impact of a range of stress test scenarios.

"Money market funds offer high liquidity at lower risk than other funds, contributing to the funding of banks, governments and corporates," said Steven Maijoor, chair of ESMA.

"However, due to their important role in the money market, any disruption affecting MMFs may impact financial stability. Stress testing is an important tool to assessing and mitigating potential stability risks."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MMFs issue shares to investors to finance their activities and must be able to meet daily redemptions, or investors wanting their money back.

The sector accounts for about a third of short-term debt issued by banks and a fifth of short-term securities issued by companies and governments, according to European Commission figures.

The sector will be required to send the results of the test to their national supervisor in the first quarter of 2020, ESMA said.

It put out the guidelines to public consultation last year and respondents said they were too prescriptive and needed more flexibility.

"The guidelines have been revised to facilitate the implementation, improve the consistency and reduce the costs," ESMA said.

The test will look at how funds cope with heavy redemptions, major market shocks, and liquidity stresses.

MMFs include alternative investment funds or mutual funds that are managed by alternative investment fund managers, mutual fund management companies or investment companies. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Indian govt seeks to tap foreign lenders for loans to its small firms-sources

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Australia's NAB turns to RBS turnaround man Ross McEwan as CEO

Ex-Goldman banker in plea talks to avoid US trial over 1MDB charges

Federal Reserve officials see prudence of acting early to sustain growth

Central banks should 'act quickly' during 'distress': Federal Reserve's Williams

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

doc76ac382se0kqhaz72fi_doc769cqca7dgi13zdf5gdr.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly