You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU trade deal brings little progress for UK's giant financial sector

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 7:25 AM

London skyline - Reuters.jpg
The trade deal refers to financial services in the same way as the bloc's other trade agreements, the official said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The European Union cannot decide yet on granting Britain access to the bloc's financial market, even though London and Brussels have agreed a trade deal, a European Commission official said on Thursday.

While the landmark trade deal agreed on Thursday set rules for industries such as fishing and agriculture, it did not cover Britain's much larger and influential finance sector.

There were hopes the trade deal would pave the way for more access to the EU for Britain's finance industry, but the EU indicated it was in no rush to grant it.

Brussels has only granted financial market access, known as "equivalence", for two financial activities from Jan 1, when Britain will have left the EU's single market.

The Bank of England has said there could be disruption in markets if no further access is allowed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Just minutes after Britain and the EU hailed their agreement on trade, the bloc's executive said it wanted a "series of further clarifications" on how Britain will diverge from EU rules after Dec 31.

"For these reasons, the Commission cannot finalise its assessment of the UK's equivalence in the 28 areas (under discussion) and thus will not take decisions at this point in time. The assessments will therefore continue," the official said.

The City of London finance hub secured no special treatment, leaving it on a par with arch rival New York as the EU seeks to reduce reliance on UK financial services.

The trade deal refers to financial services in the same way as the bloc's other trade agreements, the official said.

Both sides will discuss how they can move forward on equivalence, stopping short of any commitment to grant access, Britain said.

The two sides will also aim to agree by March 2021 a memorandum of understanding on regulatory cooperation in financial services. Countries such as Canada and the United States already have such cooperation.

"There's some good language about equivalence for financial services, perhaps not as much as we would have liked, but it is nonetheless going to enable our dynamic City of London get on an prosper, as never before," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain was unable to replicate its trade deal with Japan that streamlines financial market access paperwork and avoids heavy conditions on data handling.

"We hope it (the trade deal) can lay the foundations for a collaborative future partnership as independent partners," said City of London leader Catherine McGuinness.

Simon Morris, a financial services partner at law firm CMS, said Britain was probably still aiming for a separate agreement covering financial services.

Luxembourg for Finance said the trade deal should make Brussels more amenable to granting equivalence beyond the 18 months for derivatives clearing, and six months for settling Irish securities agreed so far.

Without an extension to derivatives trading, New York is poised to pick up business from London next month.

Britain's finance ministry, which had no immediate comment, has said changes to rules will not lower standards. Banks and trading platforms in Britain have opened hubs in the EU to avoid disruption to customers.

"The City now needs to take its future in its own hands," said Daniel Pinto, founder and CEO of Stanhope Capital Group.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 25, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Boris Johnson unleashes the animal spirits with Brexit deal

[LONDON] The completion of the long-awaited Brexit trade deal comes just as UK markets closed for the Christmas...

Dec 25, 2020 06:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges higher after Brexit deal, gains capped by pandemic

[LONDON] Oil prices inched higher on Thursday, helped by late-day buying in a low-volume session to close out the...

Dec 25, 2020 06:10 AM
Stocks

Brexit deal fuels sterling while global stocks edge higher ahead of holiday

[NEW YORK] The British pound rose on Thursday as Britain and the European Union clinched a free trade deal, while a...

Dec 25, 2020 12:46 AM
Government & Economy

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

[LONDON] Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it...

UPDATED 1 hour 10 min ago
Dec 24, 2020 06:31 PM
Banking & Finance

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named its managing director Junichi Hanzawa, 55, as the head of its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

MUFG promotes managing director Hanzawa to bank unit CEO

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for