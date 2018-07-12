You are here

EU watchdog criticises Malta for anti-money laundering shortcomings

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 7:15 AM

The European Union's top banking watchdog has found "general and systematic shortcomings" in Malta's application of EU anti-money-laundering rules, it said on Wednesday.
[BRUSSELS, Belgium] The European Union's top banking watchdog has found "general and systematic shortcomings" in Malta's application of EU anti-money-laundering rules, it said on Wednesday.

The European Banking Authority's (EBA) criticism came as it concluded an enquiry into the way Malta's anti-money laundering watchdog the Maltese Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), investigated alleged wrongdoings at Pilatus Bank, a lender on the island.

The Maltese FIAU said in a statement it was "disappointed" with the EBA's report and had "serious reservations" about the enquiry.

The EBA's enquiry pointed to general and systematic shortcomings in the FIAU's application of EU anti-money laundering rules, the regulator said.

The EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said the EBA findings were "troubling news".

Pilatus Bank's assets are currently frozen and the Maltese Financial Supervisory Authority last month recommended to the European Central Bank to withdraw its banking licence.

Maltese authorities had until then imposed no sanctions on the bank despite initial findings by the FIAU itself in 2016 of alleged suspicious activities at the bank.

The EBA is also investigating the Malta Financial Services Authority which granted the banking licence to Pilatus Bank. This enquiry is still ongoing.

Jul 12, 2018
Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

Jul 12, 2018
Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

Jul 12, 2018
Smaller plots still in en bloc game

What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Jul 12, 2018
Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

Jul 12, 2018
US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

