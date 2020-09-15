You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Euro gains blunted stimulus boost to inflation: Lagarde

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt am Main

PRESIDENT Christine Lagarde said the recent appreciation of the euro has partly offset the positive impact that the European Central Bank's stimulus had in boosting inflation and reiterated that policymakers stand ready to adjust all of their instruments if needed.

The Governing Council will carefully assess all the information coming from the euro-area economy, including developments in the exchange rate, with regard to their impact on the medium-term inflation outlook, she said on Sunday.

"When it comes to meeting our price stability goal, there is and there will be no complacency," Ms Lagarde said in her remarks at the meeting of the Council of Governors of the Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities. "Monetary policy will continue to play its role in the euro area with full commitment to its mandate."

Her comments show the predicament that the ECB is facing with the euro jumping more than 10 per cent since March, and inflation below zero for the first time in four years.

SEE ALSO

ECB may let some banks pay dividends after December

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ms Lagarde's cautious remarks on Thursday, when the central bank kept its stimulus settings on hold, failed to stop the currency's gain. Chief economist Philip Lane sought to toughen the tone on Friday, warning that the appreciation this year has dampened the outlook for price growth.

Finnish governor Olli Rehn followed up on Saturday, arguing that underlying price pressures in the euro area have stabilised at a low level that isn't in line with the ECB's goal of inflation just below 2 per cent.

Vice-president Luis de Guindos called the exchange rate "one of the most important variables" in terms of macroeconomic performance, and said the institution is monitoring it closely.

The single currency opened little changed on Monday, trading at US$1.1857 at 9.33am Frankfurt time. Earlier this month it crossed US$1.20 for the first time in more than two years. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Asean banks' asset quality risks still high, green shoots muted: Maybank KE

China issues new rules to tighten control over financial holding firms

Philippine central bank ready to lend govt more to fight virus if needed

UBS chairman exploring merger with Credit Suisse: report

BIS warns of gap opening between markets and Covid-19 reality

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 04:00 AM
Garage

Hmlet to expand into Malaysia and Thailand, widens product offering

CO-LIVING platform Hmlet is expanding its territory in the South-east Asian residential real estate sector.

Sep 15, 2020 12:59 AM
Consumer

PepsiCo, longtime purveyor of caffeine, aims to make you sleepy

[NEW YORK] The maker of Mountain Dew and other caffeinated soft drinks now wants to sell consumers a beverage that...

Sep 15, 2020 12:35 AM
Government & Economy

EU tells Xi that China must prove investment deal is worthwhile

[BRUSSELS] The European Union stepped up demands on China to open its market further to foreign investors, seeking...

Sep 14, 2020 11:24 PM
Consumer

Garda mulls hostile bid after G4S rebuffs US$3.7b offer

[MONTREAL] GardaWorld is appealing to investors in UK security-services rival G4S to help force management to the...

Sep 14, 2020 11:13 PM
Transport

Uber borrowing US$500m in refinancing frenzy

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies is borrowing US$500 million to refinance debt, joining a barrage of high-yield...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.