You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Europcar credit insurance debacle sends warning to speculators

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

A FAILED attempt to settle debt insurance on a struggling French car rental company is the latest blow to the US$9 trillion market in credit derivatives, but this time the focus is on speculators.

Protection buyers who didn't hold any of Europcar Mobility Group's underlying debt were left with nothing, due to a shortage of bonds to settle contracts at the auction on Wednesday.

Flaws in the instruments' capacity to protect against losses have undermined confidence in the credit derivatives market in recent years. The problem with Europcar, which defaulted on its debt last month, was that bids exceeded available securities, driven both by bondholders that had already entered into a lock-up agreement and by traders that had placed outsized bets on a lucrative swaps payout.

"In this specific case, it is simply because of the positioning of market participants," said Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, who trades both markets, but didn't have a position in Europcar. "If you speculate, you can lose money."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Dealers began holding auctions in 2005 to avoid such shortages after Delphi Corp's bankruptcy, when the amount of protection exceeded underlying debt by about 10 times.

A process was standardised in 2009 to settle swaps with the cash price set at auction rather than by physically delivering debt guaranteed by the instruments, though traders still have the option of selling bonds and loans into the auction. The market was overhauled in 2014 to fix glitches.

While there were enough bonds outstanding to have settled Europcar's swaps, about seven million euros (S$11.2 million) more bonds were demanded than offered, according to Creditex and Markit data.

The mismatch set an automatic recovery value of 100 per cent on about US$100 million of swaps. Net holders of protection received nothing, but bondholders that hedged with credit default swaps (CDS) and delivered notes into the auction were compensated for their holdings.

"Since designing the auction, we used to tell participants that they can't rely on someone else to provide liquidity in the auction, or we might one day end up with an auction settling at zero or 100," said Athanassios Diplas, former senior adviser to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association board. "Protection buyers in this case either genuinely didn't have any bonds to offer or were asleep at the wheel."

A settlement auction in 2019 set a rare final value of zero, with protection buyers on New Look Retail Group's most junior bonds getting paid in full.

For the most part, auctions have worked, with 19 settlements last year alone. And credit swaps, which fell out of favour after the financial crisis, have come back in vogue as default rates rise and a series of high-profile failures pay off for short sellers.

Still, Europcar is a reminder that the market doesn't always function as expected.

"Some people will look at it and say this doesn't work," said Julien Petit, a portfolio manager at Ostrum Asset Management, who didn't have a position in Europcar. "The lesson is that people playing in the CDS market have to pay attention to what's going on in the situation they're trying to cover." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US banks growing more optimistic with vaccines, stimulus on the way

Global investors poised to buy US Treasuries if 10-year gets into 1.25-1.3% range

Credit card firm Capital One fined for violating US anti-money laundering law

US dollar finishes week stronger as US data hurts risk appetite

Banks, MAS urge switch to e-hongbao

Eli Lilly invests US$30m in health-equity focused venture fund

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 17, 2021 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

ABOUT a third of the residential units offered at Normanton Park were sold at an average price of S$1,750 per square...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for