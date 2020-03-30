You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Europe bonds await next supply wave amid fiscal-shock anxiety

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200330_KELBONDS30_4073599.jpg
The European Central Bank is supporting the financial system by pumping in cash through special money market transactions. Its weekly and three-monthly operations have boosted excess liquidity by the most since July 2018 towards a record.
PHOTO: AFP

London

EURO-AREA bond markets will face a wave of issuance from the region's top four borrowers this week, even as investor anxiety simmers over an expected tsunami of supply this year to fund massive stimulus plans.

Germany, France, Spain and Italy are scheduled to auction debt totalling 25 billion euros (S$40 billion) during March 30-April 3, according to an estimate by strategists at Commerzbank AG. The UK will offer a combined £5 billion (S$8.9 billion) of 2028 and 2041 gilts this week. The Italian Treasury is due to pay 15 billion euros in redemptions and another 500 million euros in coupons.

The auctions come as investors estimate expected borrowings that would fund more than 200 billion euros of fiscal spending announced by Germany, France, Italy and Spain to combat the economic shock from the coronavirus. Still, soothing concerns about a supply surge is the recently launched European Central Bank's new 750 billion euro emergency debt-buying programme.

The ECB is also supporting the financial system by pumping in cash through special money market transactions. Its weekly and three-monthly operations have boosted excess liquidity - a measure of money available in the system over and above banks' needs - by the most since July 2018 towards a record.

SEE ALSO

Europe bondholders getting more cautious as ECB eyes exit

The central bank's purchases and liquidity injections helped drive euro-area bond yields down last week, with those on benchmark French debt on course for the biggest weekly drop in four years. The rally was also fuelled by money market expectations that the institution could lower its policy rate by a further five basis points by year-end.

Inflation trends have somewhat been overshadowed by the ECB bond programme with consumer price expectations - as measured by five-year forward, five-year inflation swaps - rising almost 30 basis points from last week's record low of 0.67 per cent. Still, the euro-area's flash estimate for March may garner some attention on Tuesday.

Alongside Germany and the UK, the bloc will publish final manufacturing PMI figures on Wednesday and final service numbers on Friday.

Germany will also release state and national inflation data on Monday as well as February retail sales numbers on Wednesday. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China's US$30t market promise beckons global wealth companies

Banks win extra year for Basel capital rule because of virus

Hedge funds are pouncing on companies infected by coronavirus

ECB asks banks to halt dividends over virus crisis

UOBAM launches sustainable bond fund for retail investors

Hong Kong watchdog steps up monitoring of fund managers amid volatility

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 29, 2020 10:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco says Shanghai Ocean Aquarium to remain closed due to Covid-19

The board of tourism player Straco Corporation on Sunday said that its attraction, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, will...

Mar 29, 2020 09:17 PM
Government & Economy

Taxi, private-hire car drivers allowed to deliver food and groceries to address delivery slot shortage during Covid-19 outbreak

[SINGAPORE] TAXI and private-hire car drivers can now help make grocery and food deliveries, said Transport Minister...

Mar 29, 2020 08:40 PM
Government & Economy

42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 3 cases form new cluster in Yishun

[SINGAPORE] A NEW cluster involving three people at a bridal salon in Yishun Industrial Street, The Wedding Brocade...

Mar 29, 2020 08:23 PM
Real Estate

SGX grants time extensions for AGMs to First Sponsor, Serrano

Property developer First Sponsor Group on Saturday said it has obtained permission from the Singapore Exchange...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.