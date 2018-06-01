You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Europe's biggest debt collector says Italian exposure 'very good'

Intrum says country's political instability isn't new; stands by its deal with Intesa to service non-performing loans there
Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180601_YPITALYDEBT1_3457398.jpg
Intrum, which operates in 24 countries, offers buys debt portfolios from corporate clients and banks. Michel Fischier of Hoist Finance, another Swedish debt collector, pointed out that Italy "has had as many governments as the number of years that have passed since World War II".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Stockholm

EUROPE'S biggest debt collector, Intrum AB, says it doesn't see the political turmoil in Italy hurting its business.

Louise Bergstrom, head of investor relations at the Stockholm-based company, said: "The way things look today, and given what we have on our books, we think that is very good debt."

Intrum, which operates in 24 countries, offers credit-management services and buys debt portfolios from corporate clients and banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moody's Investors Service cut the outlook on Intrum's credit rating last month from positive to stable, citing its partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo to service non-performing loans in Italy.

That deal was announced in mid-April. Yields on Intrum's bonds rose earlier this week as concern grew that political turmoil in Italy might be the beginning of a new euro zone debt crisis.

Yields have since retreated a bit, after the company said its Italy exposure wasn't suffering.

Intrum's share price has also recovered since the company's announcement that the current activity in Italy so far hadn't been hit by the political uncertainty, Nordea Bank said in a client note on Thursday.

Nordea is advising investors to buy Intrum stock, and sees the shares trading at 305 kronor (S$29.70 ) in 12 months, up some 45 per cent from the current price.

Ms Bergstrom said: "Political instability isn't anything new, and it's something we've considered when we look at the price and what we paid.

"We're still very happy with the transaction and believe strongly in it," she said, referring to the Intesa deal.

Hoist Finance, another Swedish debt collector, says the panic hitting Italian markets is unlikely to last.

Michel Fischier, head of investor relations there, said: "Our assessment is that the likelihood of a dramatic deterioration over the long term in the Italian market is low, even if it's very turbulent right now.

"What everyone seems to forget when they look at the situation in Italy is that if the proposals that are now being discussed by the Five Star Movement and the League would become reality, it would first and foremost punish the already-weak Italian banks and also the entire Italian economy, and make normal lending impossible in the country.

"I am completely convinced that the latter is not in the interest of any Italian political party."

Hoist doesn't have any local financing in Italy, so "we are therefore not affected by the current volatility when it comes to Italian market rates", said Mr Fischier.

Ms Bergstrom at Intrum said that with Italy's non-performing loan market representing one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, it's important to be exposed to the country if "you want to be one of the leading players in Europe".

Mr Fischier said: "At Hoist, the view is that we've been here before. It's not really anything new that's happening in the Italian market.

"Italy is a country that has had roughly as many governments as the number of years that have passed since World War II, so turbulence at the government level is what's normal in Italy.

"We have successfully operated in Italy since 2011 during a lot of different government constellations." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

More people have lost money trading on unregulated platforms

Young, rich and keen on doing good while investing

Italy's bond yields drop on fresh bid to form government

Why Wall Street traders aren't rejoicing over changes to Volcker rule

CPFIS funds yield negative returns in Q1

Young rich Singaporeans keen on sustainable investing: survey

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening