Eurozone bond yields steady; focus remains on recovery fund

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:56 PM

[LONDON] Eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, as the market overlooked a paper from Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands opposing the European Union's planned grants-based recovery fund and awaited the European Commission's own release later this week.

The four countries outlined in more detail on Saturday their previously voiced opposition to France and Germany's proposal for a 500 billion euro (S$776.88 billion) EU recovery fund, which would issue grants to the regions worst hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We propose to create an Emergency Recovery Fund based on a 'loans for loans' approach," the four countries said in a so-called non-paper outlining their position.

They said the fund should not lead to any mutualisation of debt and should be of a temporary, one-off nature with an explicit sunset clause after two years.

The Franco-German proposal's inclusion of grants, rather than loans, boosted Italian bonds last week to their best performance in eight weeks.

Europe: Shares rise on recovery hopes, Bayer jumps

EU grants would not count towards Italy's hefty debt pile, which investors have worried may become unsustainable should Rome be liable for its coronavirus stimulus spending in full.

The European Commision is due to release its recovery plan on Wednesday.

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said the Franco-German recovery fund plan would be a good step towards a fiscal union of the bloc.

"The headlines from the Commission should remain promising for the periphery... but the counter-initiative from the "Frugal Four" underscores that reaching unanimity about the details of "how to fund it" remains an uphill struggle into the EU summit later in June", Commerzbank analysts told clients.

Bond yields in the bloc were relatively stable on Monday, with Italy's 10-year yield at 1.60 per cent, just off six-week lows hit on Friday, and safe-haven German 10-year yields were down 1 basis point at -0.50 per cent.

The market was awaiting the German Ifo business climate index survey, due out at 0800 GMT, which is expected to show a moderately improved reading compared to April's release, according to a Reuters poll.

REUTERS

