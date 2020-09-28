You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Eurozone yields hold steady near recent lows on Covid concerns

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 4:13 PM

file7ccrq8peh4po5q83ltx.jpg
ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said a recent strengthening in the euro's exchange rate was a worry and would warrant a reaction from the central bank if it dragged inflation further away from its goal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Eurozone bond yields held steady in early trading on Monday as investors balanced optimism about signs of a strengthening economic recovery in China with a rising tally of Covid-19 cases that could lead to more lockdown measures.

After rattling around six-week lows for much of last week, German bond yields began this week in a similar fashion, with analysts saying that much of the dovish policy tone heard from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers already priced in.

On Sunday, ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said a recent strengthening in the euro's exchange rate was a worry and would warrant a reaction from the central bank if it dragged inflation further away from its goal.

"With souring risk sentiment and recent ECB 'dovespeak', EUR rates have already a degree of easing imbedded in them," ING analysts said in a research note.

"A weak inflation number and further dovish soundbites at the ECB watchers' conference would only reinforce this sentiment, but the question is what is there left to price?" The benchmark 10-year German bond yield stood at -0.517 per cent, marginally up on the day, while other core eurozone bond yields were similarly little changed at the start of the week.

SEE ALSO

Evergrande tries to stop bond rout from becoming downward spiral

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Commerzbank analysts said the -0.50 per cent mark had "turned from support to resistance".

Tuesday sees eurozone consumer confidence and industrial sentiment data for September, with traders keen to see whether the region's economic recovery has stalled or whether it is improving.

Elsewhere Italian bond yields edged slightly lower, with the 10-year at 0.89 per cent, not far from last week's low of 0.827 per cent, which was an 11-month low.

Other peripheral debt market yields also weakened 1-2 basis points .

Another busy week for new bond issuance supply looms, with Germany, France and Italy all seeking to raise more funding.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 04:31 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Government & Economy

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

SINGAPORE will soon calibrate its debt moratorium schemes, with the regulator looking to extend its programmes to...

Sep 28, 2020 04:30 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar near two-month high amid economic, political risks

[LONDON] The US dollar traded near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday, as doubts about...

Sep 28, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand extends emergency ahead of easing ban on tourists

[BANGKOK] Thailand will extend a state of emergency through October as the tourism-dependent nation gears up for the...

Sep 28, 2020 04:19 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied more than one per cent Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street with...

Sep 28, 2020 03:54 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia ruling party's pick for Sabah minister could fray ties

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's ruling coalition named their candidate for chief minister in the key state of Sabah on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.