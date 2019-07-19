You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Evercore set to lose out as Aramco reshuffles IPO roles

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 12:01 AM

file75gnvkjq1id17lixpntl.jpg
Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners has lost the chance to retain a prime position as an independent advisor for Saudi Aramco's potential US$100 billion share sale, as the oil giant revives its postponed listing, three sources said.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners has lost the chance to retain a prime position as an independent advisor for Saudi Aramco's potential US$100 billion share sale, as the oil giant revives its postponed listing, three sources said.

The Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih, who also chairs Aramco, said earlier in July the long-awaited listing could happen in 2020-2021.

Evercore, founded and chaired by US banker and former politician Roger Altman, had secured an equity advisory role with the oil giant in 2017 for what is expected to be the world's largest ever initial public offering (IPO).

But the relationship between Evercore and Aramco deteriorated, making it difficult for the US advisor to get a new top role, the sources said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One of the sources also said that the appeal of Aramco's IPO to Evercore had diminished, due to the relatively low level of fees involved.

An Evercore spokesman declined to comment.

Work on the IPO was interrupted in 2018 when Aramco shifted its attention to the acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Banks were dismissed, meaning that when the process re-starts they will have to make fresh pitches to the company, two other sources said.

Aramco is expected to formally approach banks for bookrunner roles over the next few weeks, they added.

Alongside Evercore, Aramco chose Moelis & Co and US dealmaker Michael Klein as independent advisors, while JPMorgan , Morgan Stanley and HSBC Holdings Plc were among those to secure leading roles in the IPO.

HSBC, which was chosen as a global coordinator, could now end up with a more marginal role, two of the sources said.

HSBC declined to comment and Saudi Aramco did not respond to a request for comment.

Although Saudi Aramco is known for having paid relatively low banking fees in the past, banks competed fiercely for an IPO mandate in late 2016 because it was viewed as a gateway to other deals expected to emerge from Saudi Arabia's privatisation plan.

"International banks feel that they have no choice...they will again send senior teams to Saudi Arabia to pitch, work and hopefully execute the deal," one of the sources said.

Evercore has pushed to win advisory roles in the Middle East, opening an office in Dubai in 2017 and advising Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), on acquiring an equity interest in AccorInvest, a subsidiary of AccorHotels for US$4.94 billion in 2018.

It also advised the PIF on its US$1 billion investment in electric car maker Lucid Motors, according to sources.

Aramco's IPO is the centrepiece of a Saudi Arabian government plan to transform the economy by attracting foreign investment and diversifying away from oil.

Its gestation has however been complicated by scepticism about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's public declaration in 2016 that the sale would value the company at US$2 trillion. There are also concerns about the legal risks and tough disclosure requirements associated with a foreign listing.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

India regulator proposes tighter disclosure for auditors

SGX-backed CapBridge partners Hana Financial to extend reach in South Korea

Ping An-backed Lufax to ditch P2P lending amid regulatory woes: sources

First Abu Dhabi Bank proposes to remove foreign ownership limit

UBS launches Future of Finance Challenge contest for the region in Singapore

Online bank N26 extends latest funding round in expansion push

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly