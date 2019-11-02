You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ex-Citigroup currency trader testifies greed helped rig system

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 11:15 AM

nz_citi_021170.jpg
A former Citigroup currency trader told a jury that he plotted with rivals at other banks in chat rooms, on the phone and at social gatherings to rig currency trades while their customers were led to believe they were actually competing with each other.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A former Citigroup currency trader told a jury that he plotted with rivals at other banks in chat rooms, on the phone and at social gatherings to rig currency trades while their customers were led to believe they were actually competing with each other.

"The purpose was to try to make more money trading," Christopher Cummins testified Friday in Manhattan federal court. "I was supposed to be pricing on my own. I was supposed to be competing."

Cummins, 53, was one of the first traders to admit wrongdoing in a US criminal investigation of price-fixing in the currency markets. He's testifying for the government in the trial of former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader Akshay Aiyer, who's charged with taking part in the rigging of African, European and Middle Eastern currencies.

The charges stem from a mutiyear probe by the Justice Department's antitrust division. Banks have paid more than US$10 billion in penalties for currency-market abuse.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Joceyln Sher, Aiyer's lawyer, said on Thursday that the government's case is based on "highly flawed and seriously compromised witnesses" who are implicating Aiyer to win a break from prosecutors. What Aiyer did wasn't a crime, she argued.

SEE ALSO

Dollar steady as markets hunker down for Fed rate cut

Cummins worked for Citigroup from 1992 until he left in April 2014. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix prices in January 2017, a week after former Barclays trader Jason Katz, who is also slated to testify for prosecutors against Aiyer.

Aiyer, 36, is a native of India who came to the US in 2002 to attend college. He joined JPMorgan in 2006 and worked there until 2015, first as a foreign-exchange analyst and later as a trader. Indicted last year on a single count of conspiracy, he faces as long as 10 years in prison and a US$1 million fine if convicted.

Prosecutors have had mixed results in currency-rigging trials. Former HSBC Holdings trader Mark Johnson was convicted in 2017 of front-running a US$3.5 billion client order, but a federal jury in New York last year acquitted three British traders accused of similar conduct. UK investigators dropped a criminal probe of individual foreign exchange traders, finding there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Jungle hikes and Shark Tank teach Asia's young heirs to stay rich

UOB Q3 results get boost from wealth management

Futures are pulling cryptocurrencies out of the dark

Australian, New Zealand dollars hug hefty weekly gains despite trade jitters

Crypto firm Luno plans Singapore reboot after bank accounts opened

JPMorgan stock pickers bet on Thai tourism in 'ignored' South-east Asia

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 10:57 AM
Technology

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter,...

Nov 2, 2019 10:43 AM
Consumer

China effectively bans online sales of e-cigarettes

[SHANGHAI] China issued its starkest warning yet over electronic cigarettes, calling on the industry Friday to stop...

Nov 2, 2019 10:11 AM
Transport

Ford is said to shift plans again for underused Mustang plant

[SOUTHFIELD] Ford Motor is changing course a third time in as many years with its Mustang assembly plant in Michigan...

Nov 2, 2019 09:53 AM
Banking & Finance

Jungle hikes and Shark Tank teach Asia's young heirs to stay rich

[SINGAPORE] At the bank-run summer schools for heirs of some of Asia's wealthiest families, visits to factories and...

Nov 2, 2019 09:40 AM
Government & Economy

WhatsApp message promising workers S$6,500 is fake: Ministry of Manpower

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued a scam alert to the public on Thursday, debunking a fake WhatsApp...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly