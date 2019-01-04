You are here

Ex-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on US charges over Mozambique loans

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 6:45 AM

Three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers were arrested in London on Thursday on US charges that they took part in a US$2 billion fraud scheme involving state-owned companies in Mozambique, a US official said.
The arrests came five days after former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang was arrested in South Africa as part of the same criminal case, which was brought by federal prosecutors in New York. Those prosecutors will seek the defendants' extradition to the United States. 

