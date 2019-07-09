You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Facebook's Libra  faces sceptical govt in Asia's third-largest economy

India says it is is not keen on allowing the digital currency in the country
Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

THE latest scepticism to Facebook Inc's plans for its new cryptocurrency called Libra comes from India as Asia's third-largest economy is not keen on allowing the digital currency in the country.

"Design of the Facebook currency has not been fully explained," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Garg said in New Delhi on Saturday. "But whatever it is, it would be a private cryptocurrency and that's not something we have been comfortable with."

Both the government and the central bank have virtually outlawed cryptocurrencies after it barred banks from dealing in them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed restrictions, the government is drafting a law with stringent penalties on their use.

Last month, Facebook unveiled plans for Libra. When it launches in 2020 or later, it will be a stablecoin - a digital currency that doesn't fluctuate much because it's supported by established government-backed currencies and securities.

The company hasn't yet formally sought permission from India to launch its digital currency in the country. The response of the Indian government comes weeks after strategists with Jefferies Financial Group Inc said Facebook's Libra will be counting on continued explosive growth from emerging markets and especially India to succeed.

The social media giant's users in India have doubled since 2015 to about 310 million and are forecast to surge to around 440 million by 2023, Jefferies analysts led by Sean Darby said.

But before it can tap that huge user base there are regulatory hurdles to be crossed. India's top court, in an interim order last year, endorsed the RBI's April 2018 ban after cryptocurrency exchange operators challenged the move. The matter is coming up for hearing on July 23.

India's central bank is defending its turf for managing electronic money and also trying to cut off an avenue for crimes using digital coins, while many nations are creating rules to allow more secure crypto trading. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Robots will help, not replace humans: OCBC CEO

BOJ warns of US-China trade war impact on regional Japan

Julius Baer appoints insider Philipp Rickenbacher as CEO

ECB to act if needed to support euro area, says Bank of France governor

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Must Read

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Bill tabled to consolidate IP disputes in High Court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening