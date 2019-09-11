You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Facebook's Libra seeks Swiss payment system licence

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 3:29 PM

colin-li-11.jpg
Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project is seeking a Swiss payment system licence, financial watchdog FINMA said on Wednesday, noting the breadth of the planned services would require broad oversight.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project is seeking a Swiss payment system licence, financial watchdog FINMA said on Wednesday, noting the breadth of the planned services would require broad oversight.

The world's largest social media network announced plans in June to launch a cryptocurrency as it seeks to expand beyond social networking and move into e-commerce and global payments, though the plans have drawn intense scrutiny from global financial officials.

"Due to the issuance of Libra payment tokens, the services planned by the Libra project would clearly go beyond those of a pure payment system, FINMA said, noting this mean it would be subject to such additional requirements.

These would extend to capital allocation for credit, market and operational risks, risk concentration and liquidity, and the management of the Libra reserve, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are engaging in constructive dialogue with FINMA and we see a feasible pathway for an open-source blockchain network to become a regulated, low-friction, high-security payment system," the Geneva-based Libra Association said.

It has asked FINMA to clarify the status of the association and the Libra coin under Swiss supervisory law, the regulatory said. [https://bit.ly/2kEP7bk ]

U.S. Under Secretary of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker told reporters in the Swiss capital on Tuesday that cryptocurrency project must meet the highest standards for combating money laundering and terrorism financing if it is to get off the ground.

"Whether it's bitcoin, Ethereum, Libra, our message is the same to all of these companies: anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism has to be built into your design from the get-go," Mandelker said.

FINMA said that oversight of the range of services provided by Libra would follow the maxim "same risks, same rules."

"The highest international anti-money laundering standards would need to be ensured throughout the entire ecosystem of the project," it said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

ECB is preparing to inflict more pain on banks

Biotech firm Henlius takes orders for Hong Kong's first major IPO since July

Business insurer QBE appoints Ronak Shah as Singapore CEO

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

UOB launches initiative to help next generation leaders of Asia's family-led firms

Lim Siong Guan joins Razer's fintech arm as advisory board member

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly