You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fed buys US$305m of ETFs at start of historic programme

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 7:28 AM

nz_feds_150546.jpg
The Federal Reserve bought US$305 million of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the first day of its historic intervention into US corporate debt markets, according to data published Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve bought US$305 million of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the first day of its historic intervention into US corporate debt markets, according to data published Thursday.

The figures were revealed in the central bank's weekly balance sheet update, which also showed that total assets rose to a new record of US$6.93 trillion in the week through May 13. The ETF purchases are part of the latest emergency lending programme the Fed has rolled out to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy and financial markets.

First announced on March 23, the so-called Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility has been credited by investors and policy makers alike with having a major calming influence on markets, even well before it officially launched on Tuesday. Under the programme, the Fed plans to make both outright purchases of corporate bonds as well as ETFs invested in the asset class, including potentially some sub-investment grade debt.

While the weekly balance sheet data did not disclose which ETFs the Fed bought, the central bank has said it will disclose the names of borrowers participating in the programme at least once a month.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Dollar nears 3-week highs on comments from Fed chief

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project

AIA's new business value drops 27% as Covid-19 disrupts main markets

NYSE to partially reopen trading floor on May 26: WSJ

DBS to hire over 2,000 this year despite pandemic

Powell rules out negative interest rates

KL drops 1MDB case against Wolf of Wall Street producer

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 07:38 AM
Government & Economy

US accuses Chinese-born researcher at Cleveland Clinic of ties to Chinese spying

[WASHINGTON] A Chinese-born former employee of the Cleveland Clinic was arrested on fraud charges related to US$3.6...

May 15, 2020 07:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project

[SAN FRANCISCO] Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek has joined the Facebook-backed Libra project...

May 15, 2020 07:12 AM
Banking & Finance

AIA's new business value drops 27% as Covid-19 disrupts main markets

[BENGALURU] Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group reported a 27 per cent drop in quarterly new business value on Friday...

May 15, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

US House Democrat wants the country's airlines to cap seating because of coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday urged US airlines to...

May 15, 2020 06:59 AM
Banking & Finance

NYSE to partially reopen trading floor on May 26: WSJ

[BENGALURU] The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading floor will partially reopen on May 26, over two months after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.