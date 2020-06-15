You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fed launches long-awaited lending programme

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 11:59 PM

[NEW YORK] The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in its Main Street Lending Program, launching arguably the most complex programme undertaken yet by the US central bank to help keep the backbone of the economy from buckling under the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme, targeted at companies that were in good shape before the pandemic but may now need financing to retain workers and fund operations, will offer up to US$600 billion in loans through participating financial institutions to US businesses with up to 15,000 employees or with revenues up to US$5 billion.

Lenders must register using the lender portal and are encouraged by the Fed to begin making programme loans "immediately."

Administered by the Boston Fed, the programme aims to offer credit to companies that may be too large to qualify for help from the Paycheck Protection Program, which targets businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Unlike the PPP, which was established by Congress in late March and offers loans that can be converted to grants if businesses meet certain requirements, the loans offered by the Main Street programme must be repaid.

It has taken nearly three months for the Fed to design, build and launch a program to extend credit to companies in all walks of the economy, a huge departure from its role as a lender to the banking sector.

SEE ALSO

Bond traders grasp grim reality of economy's long recovery slog

Fed officials adjusted the Main Street program twice by expanding the range of loan sizes to make it available to more companies that need help keeping workers on staff. It also extended the loans to five years, with payments deferred for the first two years, to better help businesses struggling because of the crisis.

"Supporting small and mid-sized businesses so they are ready to reopen and rehire workers will help foster a broad-based economic recovery," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement last week after the most recent adjustment.

The central bank said it will be transparent about the lenders and borrowers participating in the Main Street program, reporting the names of lenders and borrowers, the amounts borrowed and interest rates charged, along with other details. Companies that borrow through the programme will also be subject to limits on executive compensation, stock buybacks and dividend payments. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Face-to-face client meetings and more bank branches to open when financial sector moves to Phase 2: MAS

Bitcoin drops below US$9,000 level for the first time since May

Risk-sensitive currencies fall on fears of second wave; dollar rises

Traders gear up for Hong Kong to defend dollar peg for 7th day

Commerzbank to cut more jobs, branches: board member

Macquarie Infrastructure plans US$3b Asia fund: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

EU imposes tariffs on Chinese makers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt

[BRUSSELS] The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese producers of glass fibre fabric in China and Egypt after...

Jun 15, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson sees Brexit deal in July if talks momentum builds

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the outstanding disagreements between Britain and the...

Jun 15, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court endorses gay, transgender worker protection

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights, ruling that a landmark...

Jun 15, 2020 10:19 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy unit could face winding-up petition; investor meeting to be held on June 19

DEBT-HIT oil and gas company KrisEnergy said on Monday night that a creditor has presented a winding-up petition in...

Jun 15, 2020 10:15 PM
Transport

Jaguar Land Rover owner sees beginnings of recovery in China

[MUMBAI] Jaguar Land Rover's Indian owner is seeing the beginnings of a recovery in China sales after the world's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.