You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fed support fuels corporate debt spree in April

A record US$234.7 billion was issued in March, as the economy shutdown left many firms in dire need of cash
Fri, May 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200501_MGMH0JG_4105233.jpg
The Fed's stimulus efforts have helped buoy issuers' ability to raise capital in more particular ways. Companies like MGM Resorts have sweetened recent bond offerings by including clauses contingent on receiving US stimulus funds.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

ISSUANCE of investment-grade corporate debt in April so far has hit US$203.4 billion, slightly below March's record, buoyed by the US Federal Reserve's unprecedented intervention into credit markets to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A record-breaking US$234.7 billion was issued in March, according to Refinitiv data, as the shutdown of the US economy left many businesses in dire need of cash. The borrowing slowed slightly in April as companies headed into earnings season.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's programmes have helped restore confidence in markets and allowed companies to secure more private financing.

The remarks were made during a news conference after the bank's two-day policy meeting, the first since its emergency sessions in March and April.

SEE ALSO

Federal Reserve expands lending programme to smaller US cities

In an effort to maintain market liquidity, the Fed has pledged to buy investment-grade bonds, as well as select high-yield bonds and shares in some high-yield bond exchange-traded funds.

That is in addition to the more than US$1.2 trillion in loans pledged in the Treasury Department's Payroll Protection Program for small businesses and its Main Street Lending Program for larger companies.

"The reason why US investment grade companies are able to issue at such scale is primarily that the Fed announced plans to buy corporate bonds in the primary and secondary markets. That turned everyone else into a buyer - before the Fed has bought a single bond," Hans Mikkelsen, head of high grade credit strategy at Bank of America, wrote, ahead of Mr Powell's remarks.

The investment-grade debt market is the chief beneficiary of the Fed's stimulus efforts, but high-yield debt issuance has risen as well.

There have been US$33 billion worth of junk bonds issued in April thus far, compared to US$3.5 billion in March and US$16 billion in April last year, according to Refinitiv IFR and SIFMA data.

The stimulus efforts have helped buoy issuers' ability to raise capital in more particular ways as well. Companies from SeaWorld to MGM Resorts have sweetened recent bond offerings by including clauses contingent on receiving US stimulus funds.

With an urgent need for cash, these companies have added extra incentives on top of hefty premiums - up to 10.5 per cent - in order to get deals done.

Iron ore miner Cleveland-Cliffs on April 15 issued a bond with a then-new provision saying it could buy out 35 per cent of the debt early at the price of 103 per cent of the principal, if it received Cares Act loans or any other virus-related government stimulus.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment, car seat manufacturer Adient, theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment and casino and hotels operator MGM Resorts International followed suit, according to public filings and bond offering documents.

Analysts say the Cares act provision is mostly good for bondholders: It advertises that a company is vying for stimulus funds, and if received, buys out a portion of credit investors' holdings.

But investors may find their collateral diluted, or see new investors move ahead of them in the capital structure, if the companies get a second or third round of government loans, said Ross Hallock, head of high yield research at Covenant Review.

"The upside is that you get your money back plus a little bit more, so you could potentially capture a quick profit," he said. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Consumer loans see record fall in March on virus fallout

DBS chief Piyush Gupta to remain in his role 'for foreseeable future'

Banks not returning to skyscrapers soon: Barclays

Gold heads for biggest monthly gain amid Covid-19 pandemic

SocGen posts Q1 loss as market volatility wipes out income from stock-trading unit

China's airlines, oil firms post big Q1 losses

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 30, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 to revise FY2019 profit after tax to loss

EMBATTLED Trek 2000 International will be revising its profit after tax for FY2019 to a loss after tax due to...

Apr 30, 2020 11:46 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Apr 30, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

58-year-old woman dies from Covid-19; 528 new cases

[SINGAPORE] A 58-year-old woman died on Thursday from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the total...

Apr 30, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort registers smallest decline in six weeks

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among American consumers fell for a sixth straight week, though the latest decline was the...

Apr 30, 2020 11:11 PM
Government & Economy

Fed widens Main Street Loan Programme to reach more businesses

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve is expanding the scope of its Main Street Lending Programme to help more borrowers...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.