You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fed's Rosengren doesn't see the case for a US rate cut

Sat, Jul 20, 2019 - 6:36 AM

nz_ericrosengren_200796.jpg
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren on Friday pushed back against expectations for an interest-rate cut when Fed policymakers meet later this month, saying the US economy does not need a boost the way some other countries might.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren on Friday pushed back against expectations for an interest-rate cut when Fed policymakers meet later this month, saying the US economy does not need a boost the way some other countries might.

"It makes sense that if I was in Japan or if I was at the ECB (European Central Bank) that I would seriously be thinking about easing," Mr Rosengren said in an interview with CNBC. "The US economy is not at that point, the economy is actually quite reasonable at this stage. So, if that were to change, I'd be happy to ease that point. But I don't want to ease if the economy is doing perfectly well without that easing."

In a separate interview, conducted Thursday and published Friday, Mr Rosengren told the Wall Street Journal that economic data had improved since the Fed met in June, when it held rates steady.

On Thursday, comments by New York Fed President John Williams stoked expectations that the US central bank would cut rates by a half-percentage-point when it meets on July 30-31. But those expectations were deflated just hours later when a New York Fed representative said the comments were not meant to signal policy actions at the upcoming meeting.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates for the first time in a decade at its July meeting. Friday was the last day that investors will hear from Fed officials until they release their policy statement at the close of the July meeting.

In remarks prepared for delivery at an academic conference in New York, Mr Rosengren made the case for keeping the central bank's actions independent from politicians.

"It is important that central banks have flexibility to adjust their tactics to a changing economic environment," he said.

Mr Rosengren did not mention US President Donald Trump, who has continually expressed his displeasure with the central bank, saying that its four rate hikes in 2018 have held back economic growth. On Friday, Mr Trump took to Twitter yet again to reiterate calls for lower rates, slamming the Fed for what he called its "faulty thought process".

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

MAS CDO switches to new role of special adviser in AI

Britain kicks off review of regulating finance after Brexit

EU sets out first stress test for money market funds

Indian govt seeks to tap foreign lenders for loans to its small firms-sources

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Australia's NAB turns to RBS turnaround man Ross McEwan as CEO

Editor's Choice

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_PRMUSIIO20_3840520.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS CDO switches to new role of special adviser in AI

BP_Prime US Reit_200719_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes tepid debut to end at IPO price of US$0.88

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
3 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
4 MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

BT_20190720_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3839998.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Brunch

Young and not so upwardly mobile

BT_20190720_TOURISTS_3840660.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Transport

Singapore remains on radar of China tourists

BT_20190720_SURBANA2_3840503.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong appointed master planner for Nongsa digital economy hub

BT_20190720_ISWARAN_3840544.jpg
Jul 20, 2019
Technology

Efforts to develop workforce for digital economy must include workers from all sectors: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly