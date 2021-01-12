Foresight eyes London stock market listing in February

Infrastructure and private equity fund firm Foresight Group confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in the latest of several firms' listing plans to take advantage of a rebirth in investor interest in UK equities.

The offer will primarily comprise a sale of shares by existing shareholders equal to around 80 per cent of the offer with a smaller offering of new shares to be issued by company.

Following admission, Foresight expects around 50 per cent of company's issued share capital to be in public hands and to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK index series.

Admission is currently expected to occur next month, the company said.

News of Foresight's plan follows similar intentions to float announced this week by online greetings card company Moonpig and specialist footwear retailer Dr Martens.

