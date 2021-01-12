You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Foresight eyes London stock market listing in February

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 4:11 PM

file7du7sg71xspnq7nlb19.jpg
Infrastructure and private equity fund firm Foresight Group confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in the latest of several firms' listing plans to take advantage of a rebirth in investor interest in UK equities.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Infrastructure and private equity fund firm Foresight Group confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in the latest of several firms' listing plans to take advantage of a rebirth in investor interest in UK equities.

The offer will primarily comprise a sale of shares by existing shareholders equal to around 80 per cent of the offer with a smaller offering of new shares to be issued by company.

Following admission, Foresight expects around 50 per cent of company's issued share capital to be in public hands and to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK index series.

Admission is currently expected to occur next month, the company said.

News of Foresight's plan follows similar intentions to float announced this week by online greetings card company Moonpig and specialist footwear retailer Dr Martens.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UBS lowers threshold to charge depositors for negative rates

PayPal blocks site that helped raise funds for those who attended Capitol violence

SoftBank sells US$2b of Uber stake after stock recovery

Japan bank lending, deposits keep rising in Dec as pandemic strains persist

South Korea regulator to lift ban on share short selling from March 15

Federal Reserve officials see strong economic rebound, fanning talk of taper

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 04:28 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS lowers threshold to charge depositors for negative rates

[ZURICH] UBS Group plans to lower the threshold for customer deposits that will be subject to a charge as the bank...

Jan 12, 2021 04:17 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index...

Jan 12, 2021 04:17 PM
Consumer

Britain's Hut Group sees stronger 2021 as beauty products lift Q4

[LONDON] The Hut Group on Tuesday raised 2021 revenue forecast by 10 per cent, underpinned by its acquisition of...

Jan 12, 2021 04:11 PM
Consumer

Disneyland to become mass vaccination site in Orange County, California

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney's Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to...

Jan 12, 2021 03:58 PM
Government & Economy

India's army chief expects China talks will solve Himalayan border crisis

[NEW DELHI] India's army chief said on Tuesday he expected talks with China will lead to an amicable solution to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

Australia blocks Chinese buyout of builder over security concerns

Stocks to watch: SGX, AEM, CEI, Olam, CRCT

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for