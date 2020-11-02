You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Fortress fails to sell record bond deal for Las Vegas rail

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

FORTRESS Investment Group is postponing its plan to build a train line to Las Vegas from Southern California after failing to sell a record amount of unrated municipal debt to finance the speculative project, showing the limits of investor appetite amid an economic downturn.

Since the end of September, Fortress, through its company Brightline Holdings, had been marketing US$3.2 billion of debt to be issued through California and Nevada agencies. It subsequently reduced the size to a still-record offering of US$2.4 billion and tried to purchase some of the bonds it sold for a Florida rail as a way to entice investors to commit to the Las Vegas sale before terminating that buyback offer Friday.

"Unfortunately there is not a lot of liquidity in the market and a lot of economic uncertainty at this moment," California Treasurer Fiona Ma said on Saturday. "The project is postponed until market liquidity improves." Brightline spokesman Ben Porritt confirmed the postponement. "We will continue to move the project forward," he said on Saturday.

California and Nevada had given Fortress the ability to sell private activity bonds, which are meant for ventures for the public interest that are capped annually in each state by the federal government. California had provided the bulk, US$600 million, which was leveraged four times to US$2.4 billion in bonds because of federal rules extending that special boost to railroads.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

California had given Fortress a Dec 1 deadline to sell the bonds. Now, Ms Ma said, the state will take back the bond capacity and give it to affordable housing projects and other kinds of qualifying ventures, such as recycling facilities. Before Fortress won its allocation from Ms Ma's debt committee earlier this year, affordable housing advocates had pressed for all of the state's low-cost financing resource to go towards easing California's homelessness crisis.

Ms Ma said she didn't know when Fortress would return to California to request bonds again. "That will be part of the discussions with Brightline West over the next several weeks," she said.

The failure to sell the bonds shows that deal sweeteners and juicy yields weren't enough to overcome investor concerns about a project that depends on the recovery of the pandemic-ravaged travel and entertainment industries and has few comparisons in the US.

While Fortress said the rail would ultimately go to Los Angeles, it would need to do multiple rounds of financing to do so. The venture planned to raise a total of US$6.38 billion in debt for the US$8.4 billion project.

The bond issue would have financed construction for a 272 km line connecting Las Vegas to a Southern California desert town called Apple Valley, 145 km away from downtown. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' Q3 results in focus over Malaysia debt holiday impact

Two schemes launched for SMEs that owe debts to multiple lenders

Euro, sterling weaker on lockdown, recession fears

One year in, Lagarde stamps her style on crisis-fighting ECB

UBS chief retires from banking in pandemic drift

Two debt restructuring schemes launched to help distressed SMEs

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 1, 2020 06:00 PM
SME

Two debt restructuring schemes launched to help distressed SMEs

FROM Monday, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in financial distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic will...

Nov 1, 2020 05:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord JV acquires two residential integrated development sites in Shanghai

A JOINT venture of Yanlord Land Group has acquired two prime residential integrated development sites in Jingan...

Nov 1, 2020 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Two of four new imported Covid-19 cases are Singapore PRs

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday (Nov 1), taking ...

UPDATED 5 hours 57 min ago
Nov 1, 2020 03:20 PM
Real Estate

How a century of real estate tax breaks enriched Donald Trump

[NEW YORK] Twenty-five years before he was elected president, Donald Trump went to Capitol Hill to complain that...

Nov 1, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

[SHANGHAI] Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Sunday for a once-a-decade head count...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Yanlord JV acquires two residential integrated development sites in Shanghai

How a century of real estate tax breaks enriched Donald Trump

With Robinsons closing, what lies ahead for its peers?

Huawei plans to build chip plant without US technology: FT

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for