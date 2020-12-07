France's SocGen to shut 600 branches by 2025 by merging bank networks

France's Societe Generale (SocGen) said on Monday it expected to shut 600 branches in France by 2025 with the merging of its two retail banking networks Societe Generale and Credit du Nord.

[PARIS] France's Societe Generale (SocGen) said on Monday it expected to shut 600 branches in France by 2025 with the merging of its two retail banking networks Societe Generale and Credit du Nord.

France's third-biggest listed lender said merging its two retail networks would save more than 350 million euros (S$566.7 million) in costs in 2024 and nearly 450 million euros in 2025.

"The network will thus transition from about 2,100 branches at the end of 2020 to about 1,500 at the end of 2025," it said.

The bank also said its online bank Boursorama was targeting 4.5 million clients in 2025 from 2.5 million in 2020.

"Having won more than two million customers in five years, Boursorama intends to continue its investments aimed at onboarding new customers over the next few years," SocGen said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Boursorama is expected to post a cumulative loss of about 230 million euros until 2023, the lender added.

The online unit expects a net income of 100 million euros in 2023 and 200 million euros in 2025.

SocGen chief executive Frederic Oudea has accelerated initiatives to overhaul the bank to boost its profitability.

REUTERS