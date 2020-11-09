You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

French bank SocGen to cut 640 jobs in France, no forced redundancies

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 4:01 PM

file7d43765uhsgkoieghg8.jpg
French bank Societe Generale (SocGen) said on Monday it planned a net reduction of about 640 positions in France but said there would be no forced redundancies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French bank Societe Generale (SocGen) said on Monday it planned a net reduction of about 640 positions in France but said there would be no forced redundancies.

The bank, which employs more than 138,000 staff in 62 countries, said the plan would concern market activities and associated functions and would help reduce costs by about 450 million euros (S$718 million) by 2022-2023.

French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday that the cuts would be mainly in the investment banking division.

The bank said that, as the banking sector's structural challenges are exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis, it needed to boost the firm's efficiency and profitability.

SocGen said it wanted to reduce the risk profile of the credit and equity structured products business, which will concern market activities and associated functions.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It added that its securities services business and several central functions such as risk, compliance, human resources and communication were also considering organisational adjustments.

To avoid forced redundancies, the bank would encourage employee mobility or offer voluntary departures when necessary.

The bank said on Thursday it had returned to profit in the third quarter, helped by a recovery in its markets business, after accelerating efforts to overhaul retail and markets activities following two consecutive quarterly losses.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Buy a Dior lipstick in three instalments? Here's how young consumers are doing it

SoftBank spent 139.3b yen on buybacks in October

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by US$140b

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

S$35m grant to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions

Sub-1% mortgages draw well-heeled borrowers

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 04:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Buy a Dior lipstick in three instalments? Here's how young consumers are doing it

COSMETICS giant Sephora has begun advertising its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering in Singapore, where customers...

Nov 9, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end at over 2-year high on Biden victory

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two years on Monday, tracking strength in...

Nov 9, 2020 04:04 PM
Real Estate

Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price

TWO conservation shophouses along Craig Road has been offered for sale with a total guide price of S$31 million,...

Nov 9, 2020 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,064...

Nov 9, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump as markets cheer Biden win

[SYDNEY] Australia shares finished higher on Monday, after notching their best intraday session since early March,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for