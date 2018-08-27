You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

GAM faces challenges after suspension of top manager

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Zurich

SWISS investment firm GAM Holding AG shut down one of its biggest fund strategies and suspended a top money manager in a bruising few weeks. Now comes the tough part: convincing the remaining clients that the troubles won't spread to other parts of the business.

Since the firm announced the suspension of Tim Haywood on July 31 and froze his funds, investors have pulled about US$2.3 billion from other GAM strategies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg through Aug 17.

While the numbers may not entirely capture firm-wide flows, especially from private funds, they do suggest that redemptions accelerated from July, when clients took out some US$800 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a business where even a hint of trouble can touch off a mad scramble for the exits, soothing investors is easier said than done.

"For any firm in this position, transparency is a key factor in regaining trust, which is absolutely critical but unfortunately is extremely difficult," said Jim Smigiel, chief investment officer of absolute return strategies at SEI Investments Co. "GAM's case is a bit of a perfect storm given that they are a public company."

Shares of the Zurich-based money manager, led by chief executive officer Alexander Friedman, have lost about a quarter of their value since Mr Haywood's suspension was announced. The firm is liquidating more than US$7 billion in funds previously managed by the bond expert. Redemptions in other portfolios would further reduce assets under management and the fees earned for overseeing them.

GAM has said that Mr Haywood's alleged transgressions were an isolated incident that hasn't led to losses for clients, and has maintained that the manager's honesty is not in question. Mr Haywood may have failed to conduct or document sufficient due diligence on some investments, and he may have signed alone on contracts where two signatories were required, according to the firm.

GAM froze Mr Haywood's funds effective July 31 to allow for an orderly liquidation. While the fund was liquid enough to meet redemption requests at the time, such a move would have left remaining investors with a disproportionate exposure to certain holdings, GAM said. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Fed keeps its cool despite pressure from Trump

Bank of Thailand's hawkish tilt adds another tailwind for baht

Global Finance names DBS world's best bank

Speculators' boost bullish bets on USD to highest since Jan 2017: CFTC, Reuters data

Citi expects strong performance from its Asia equities business

MAS, SGX to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

Editor's Choice

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening