You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Germany plans Oct 8 full inquiry on Wirecard collapse

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 11:12 PM

[BERLIN] Germany will hold a full parliamentary inquiry on Oct 8 into the stunning collapse of payments provider Wirecard, a fraud which has been described as "unparalleled".

"The biggest scandal in the history of post-war Germany must be clarified," said Fabio De Masi, deputy chief of the far-left Linke party.

Digital payments provider Wirecard, once a rising star in the booming fintech sector, collapsed spectacularly in June after the company was forced to admit to a 1.9-billion-euro (S$3.05 billion) hole in its balance sheet.

The company's former chief executive Markus Braun and several other top executives have since been arrested on fraud charges.

It was kicked out of Germany's blue-chip DAX index in August after its share price fell 99 per cent in the year to date.

SEE ALSO

Lingering questions as Wirecard ends payment services in Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The scandal is proving embarrassing for Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition in the lead-up to next year's general election.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is particularly under pressure as his ministry oversees the regulatory authority that has come under fire for missing the colossal fraud.

Mr Scholz and other members of Ms Merkel's cabinet had faced grilling behind closed doors over the case but MPs have pushed for the full inquiry as they have been unable to clear up the case.

In a bid to turn the page on the damaging saga, Mr Scholz has announced plans to toughen up oversight and auditing of the sector.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 11:03 PM
Consumer

PepsiCo sees strong annual profit as snacks, sodas thrive in pandemic

[BENGALURU] PepsiCo forecast full-year profit above expectations on Thursday after a rebound in soda sales and...

Oct 1, 2020 10:58 PM
Stocks

Healthcare, alternative energy drove best US stock funds in third quarter

[NEW YORK] The top-performing US stockpickers of the third quarter made bets on companies ranging from healthcare...

Oct 1, 2020 10:47 PM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros

[PARIS] Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic stormed to his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2...

Oct 1, 2020 10:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone banks must brace for profit hit: ECB

[FRANKFURT] Eurozone banks need to prepare for a rapid deterioration in their balance sheets and take decisive steps...

Oct 1, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in September: ISM

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in September as new orders retreated from a more than 16-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.