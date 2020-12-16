You are here

GIC invests US$200m in geothermal firm Sinopec Green

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SINGAPORE'S sovereign fund GIC Pte has invested US$200 million in a geothermal heating company backed by China's biggest oil refiner, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The venture, known as Sinopec Green Energy Geothermal Development Co, is considering an initial public offering (IPO) in mainland China or Hong Kong as soon as next year, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

It is currently valued at around US$1 billion, one of the sources said.

Sinopec Green Energy's shareholders include state-owned energy producer China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec. Its joint venture partner, Iceland's Arctic Green Energy Corp, said last week that it had raised a US$200 million funding round dedicated to Sinopec Green Energy, without identifying the investor.

Deliberations for the potential IPO are at an early stage, and details such as timing and venue could change, the sources said.

The geothermal district heating provider has a long-term goal to go public but it has not decided when to pursue an IPO, Arctic Green chairman and founder Haukur Hardarson said in response to a Bloomberg News query, declining to comment on the details of the latest funding round. Representatives for GIC and Sinopec declined to comment.

Sinopec Green Energy, founded in 2006, is the world's largest geothermal district heating company, providing heating to more than 60 cities and counties in China, according to Arctic Green's website.

Its connected heating capacity will reach 60 million square metres next year.

GIC has previously invested in other renewable energy firms, including India's Greenko Energy Holdings and Japan Renewable Energy Corp. BLOOMBERG

