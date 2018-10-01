You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

Global banks in Singapore ride regional growth, BRI moves

They're expanding China desks and adding bankers with the right experience and local knowledge
Mon, Oct 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sq@SiowLiSenBT

BP_citi_011018_4.jpg
Citi is among the global banks here which sees robust growth from its corporate investment banking business in Asia, up 18 per cent year-on-year, said Munir Nanji, Citi's global subsidiaries group's head for Asia Pacific.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

Singapore

AS Asean infrastructure and China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects take off, experienced bankers are in demand as Singapore-based global banks move to seize the opportunities.

A recent report by recruitment consultant Hays Singapore said corporate and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181001_ABCERTIS1_3577311.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Certis' Aussie buy aims to conquer security market down under

BT_20181001_KRGOOD29A_3577352.jpg
Oct 1, 2018
Real Estate

GCB deals hit S$220m in third quarter

Most Read

1 Even with new IMF backing, Macri faces trouble ahead
2 StarHub to cut headcount in corporate revamp
3 OCBC debt market efforts in China's Greater Bay area bearing fruit
4 In a quieter property market, small is no longer beautiful
5 Singtel to carry all of Discovery's Singapore channels, after StarHub drops content provider
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180929_COVER29_3575482-1.jpg
Sep 29, 2018
Brunch

Trading blows

BT_20180929_BRUNCH29_3575482-2.jpg
Sep 29, 2018
Brunch

Asean majors: victims or victors?

BT_20180929_ANGSTAR29_3576658.jpg
Sep 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub to cut headcount in corporate revamp

BT_20180929_YOERA29_3576699.jpg
Sep 29, 2018
Real Estate

In a quieter property market, small is no longer beautiful

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening