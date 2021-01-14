You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Global banks warn of market chaos if court abolishes Libor

This comes after group of borrowers filed suit claiming benchmark was work of "price-fixing cartel"
Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

SOME of the world's biggest banks are urging a US judge not to immediately terminate Libor after a group of borrowers filed suit claiming the benchmark was the work of a "price-fixing cartel".

Defendants in the case, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group and Deutsche Bank, said in a November filing that an injunction abruptly ending the London interbank offered rate would wreak havoc on financial markets and undermine years of work reforming the reference rate. The plaintiffs, which include 27 consumer borrowers and credit card users, are also seeking monetary damages.

Attorneys not involved in the case say the chances of an injunction are slim. Yet it underscores the risks and legal costs for banks that continue to prop up Libor, which still underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial assets around the world.

It also highlights the fragility of the discredited benchmark, which in theory could be halted by a single court decision.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"You have to take it seriously because it would be a catastrophe if it was granted," said Anne Beaumont, a partner at law firm Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman. "They're likely going to continue to get sued like this as long as it's there."

A San Francisco judge has said he would render a decision on the injunction without a hearing. The judge is scheduled on Thursday to hear a request by the banks to transfer the case to Manhattan federal court.

Libor is derived from a daily survey of bankers who estimate how much they would charge each other to borrow. It is used to help determine the cost of borrowing around the world, from student loans and mortgages to interest-rate swaps and collateralised loan obligations.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, regulators discovered that lenders had been manipulating the rates to their advantage, resulting in billions of dollars of fines.

For over three years, policy makers around the globe have been developing new benchmarks to replace Libor by the end of 2021. In November, officials proposed an extension for some dollar Libor tenors until mid-2023, to help firms cope with the transition process.

If the benchmark were to be immediately switched off, many derivatives contracts already contain contractual fallback language that would enable them to transition to an alternative rate, according to Y Daphne Coelho-Adam, a counsel at Seward & Kissel who is not involved in the case.

But hundreds of billions of dollars of bonds, loans and securitisations lack a clear replacement rate and could pose a threat to financial stability.

Defendants in the case also include UBS Group, Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and ICE Benchmark Administration, which oversees the rate.

"(Price fixing) must be stopped one way or another or neutralised because it's an illegal agreement," Joseph Alioto, an attorney at Alioto Law Firm representing the plaintiffs, said in an interview.

Banks argue "that the sky is falling and all kinds of economic havoc will take place. In the United States that doesn't matter," he said. "If you're fixing prices you can't do it, regardless of the consequences or the business excuse."

The plaintiffs want Libor to be either prohibited or set at zero with borrowers repaying capital but not interest.

The banks said in the filing that none of the plaintiffs have shown that they ever paid interest based on Libor, adding that the suit is built on "baseless theories of antitrust liability".

Regulators have warned that even a temporary disturbance of Libor could devastate financial markets, the banks' attorneys said.

"Plaintiffs allege that the highly regulated process of setting a benchmark that is a fundamental part of the global economy is a per se antitrust violation," the banks said. "But legitimate cooperative activities, even those involving competitors, often benefit competition."

Attorneys for the banks did not respond to emailed requests for comment. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer banking head returns to US in leadership shuffle

Vietnam e-wallet MoMo raises around US$100m, eyes IPO

GIC-backed lender Affirm prices IPO above range to raise US$1.2b

Hong Kong tracker fund makes U-turn on China investments

EU watchdog says some banks trying to circumvent rules after Brexit

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for