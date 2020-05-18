You are here

Global insurance market is well capitalised in the face of Covid-19

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 9:34 PM

[BENGALURU] Global insurers are well capitalised to absorb the hit from rising claims and costs related to the Covid-19 pandemic, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday, citing a stress test it conducted to gauge the immediate impact of outbreak on insurers' financial strength.

AM Best...

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Reit to disburse S$4.4b more in rent rebates

THE manager of Starhill Global Reit on Monday said that additional rental rebates of S$4.4 million will be disbursed...

May 18, 2020 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

China will deepen economic reforms as growth slows

[BEIJING] China will open up more sectors to private firms and reduce direct government interference in...

May 18, 2020 09:23 PM
Companies & Markets

UOL managers and above take pay cut to manage costs

PROPERTY developer UOL on Monday announced salary reduction of up to 18 per cent for managers and above, including...

May 18, 2020 09:08 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo reviews Universal Resource’s special-auditor report for rule breaches

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is reviewing findings by Moore Stephens, the special auditors of...

May 18, 2020 08:46 PM
Garage

GrabFood trials programme for hawkers with lower commissions

GRABFOOD has kickstarted a pilot project for hawkers that involve lower commission fees and a new format of ordering...

