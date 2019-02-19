You are here

Goldman’s Asia-Pacific CEO Ken Hitchner to retire: sources

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 3:03 PM

[HONG KONG] Ken Hitchner, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman and chief executive officer for the Asia-Pacific region outside Japan, is retiring after almost three decades with the firm, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mr Hitchner will continue in his Hong Kong-based role until mid-2019, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. He moved to Asia almost six years ago and was promoted to his current position in September 2017. A representative for Goldman declined to comment.

A former US Navy pilot, Mr Hitchner joined Goldman in 1991 and has served as global head of the healthcare banking group and global co-head of technology, media and telecom. He has advised clients including Johnson & Johnson on its US$19.7 billion takeover of Synthes Inc in 2012. He was named managing director in 2000 and partner in 2002.

Mr Hitchner's departure will leave Todd Leland and James Paradise, the co-presidents for Asia outside Japan, as Goldman's most senior executives in the region.

