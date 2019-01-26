You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman, Morgan Stanley ask to cancel JMH trades after US$41b flash crash

Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

SL_goldman_260119_2.jpg
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley have asked some counterparties to cancel or amend trades in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, following a US$41 billion flash crash on Thursday, during which shares changed hands at far below the market level, said people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Hong Kong

GOLDMAN Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley have asked some counterparties to cancel or amend trades in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, following a US$41 billion flash crash on Thursday, during which shares changed hands at far below the market level, said people familiar with the matter.

Some of the amendment requests were to settle the trades at a higher price, said these sources, who asked not to be named as they were discussing a sensitive topic.

It wasn't clear whether the at-market sell orders from Goldman and Morgan Stanley triggered the brief plunge, or whether other factors in the pre-open auction were at play, some of the people said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spokesmen for Goldman and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Speculation has been swirling in Singapore about Jardine Matheson's dramatic start to the Thursday session, when some 167,500 shares changed hands at US$10.99, compared with the previous day's close of US$66.47, then bounced back within minutes.

That implied a loss of about US$9 million for those who sold at the pre-market level, and an instant windfall on the other side of the trade, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Three market makers had their sell orders matched at the day's low, a separate person said, also asking not to be named as the details are private. More than a dozen counterparties snapped up the cheaper shares, according to that person. The plunge briefly wiped out US$41 billion in market value.

Singapore Exchange Ltd decided not to cancel the trades. Sellers had "ample time" to withdraw their orders if they didn't want to offload shares at the low price, SGX said after reviewing the incident. The exchange attributed the decline to sell orders that overwhelmed bids during the pre-open, for which neither a fat finger nor a malfunctioning computer system were responsible.

The drama around Jardine Matheson's shares hasn't concerned Aberdeen Standard Investments, the US$736 billion money manager who has owned the stock for years.

David Smith, the Asia head of corporate governance at Aberdeen in Singapore, said: "I don't think it was a situation that we were losing sleep about. Liquidity is sufficient." BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190126_COVER26_3678293-1.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Brunch

Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business

BT_20190126_AGOLAM26_3679004.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Olam unveils 6-year plan to refresh portfolio

BT_20190126_YORESI26_3679067.jpg
Jan 26, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening