Goldman Sachs cuts 'modest' number of jobs

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 6:43 AM

Goldman Sachs is undertaking "modest" staff cuts, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, joining other financial giants in trimming its number of employees.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"At the outbreak of the pandemic, the firm announced that it would suspend any job reductions," the spokesperson said. "The firm has made a decision to move forward with a modest number of layoffs."

Just under 400 jobs will be affected, according to a source familiar with the matter, a number equal to around one per cent of the company's employees.

Wells Fargo and Citigroup have also cut some staff in recent weeks, according to US media reports.

AFP

