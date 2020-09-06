You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to US$30b: sources

Sun, Sep 06, 2020 - 3:28 PM

file7bgelwdztau15rjfyell.jpg
Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's mammoth initial public offering (IPO) of up to US$30 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's mammoth initial public offering (IPO) of up to US$30 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group , plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

Wall Street major Goldman Sachs has been hired as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg of the IPO, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media on this subject.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs, which also acted as a joint lead manager on Alibaba's US$12.9 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong last year, declined to comment.

Ant also declined to comment.

SEE ALSO

Party's over for money-losing fintechs as funding tap shuts

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The IPO of Ant, already the world's most valuable unicorn - or billion-dollar unlisted tech firm - would be the first simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's year-old STAR Market.

The Hong Kong leg of the IPO is being sponsored by China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse is working as a joint global co-ordinator.

The top-ranked banks in a Hong Kong IPO are known as sponsors and carry legal liability for the accuracy of the prospectus. Under them are joint global coordinators, and on the bottom rung are joint lead managers.

Ant's STAR Market listing is being led by CICC and China Securities.

China's largest brokerage, Citic Securities , is set to get a joint underwriter's role on the mainland tranche, four people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Ant's mega IPO size means a large syndicate of investment banks, especially those with strong retail investor networks, is expected to work on the deal as it progresses towards a possible launch in October.

If Ant completes the offering at the around the US$30 billion upper end of expectations, it would rival oil giant Saudi Aramco , which raised US$29.4 billion last December, surpassing the record set by Alibaba's US$25 billion float in 2014.

Ant's biggest and best-known business is Alipay, the largest player in China's 430 trillion yuan (S$85.76 trillion) third-party mobile payments market, according to market researcher Qianzhan.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China vows to expand stock connect in further market opening

Financial advisers give women worse advice than men, study finds

Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake

Party's over for money-losing fintechs as funding tap shuts

Investors betting on stronger yuan, bigger gains

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

Sep 6, 2020 03:36 PM
Real Estate

Ikea's shopping centres arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea's shopping centres business has made its first US real estate acquisition, buying the 6X6 mall in...

Sep 6, 2020 03:23 PM
Technology

Forget TikTok. China's powerhouse app is WeChat, and its power is sweeping

[TAIPEI] Just after the 2016 presidential election in the United States, Joanne Li realized the app that connected...

Sep 6, 2020 03:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudis reduce oil pricing in sign demand recovery struggling

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia cut pricing for oil sales in October, a sign the world's biggest exporter sees fuel demand...

Sep 6, 2020 02:56 PM
Garage

Robinhoods of the art world lure scores of investors in pandemic

[NEW YORK] New offerings kept coming over the summer: Banksy, George Condo, Zao Wou-Ki.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Singapore tests 200,000 'higher-risk' individuals every two weeks for Covid-19: Gan Kim Yong

CMT, CCT sweeten merger deal for unitholders

Much ado about minimum wage

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.